Iron Horse neighbors cite concerns with storage facility

ASHLAND – A handful of residents from the Iron Horse Subdivision came forward last week to discuss their concerns with a storage unit being built near their neighborhood.

Dave Roth, Joel Kirby and Rod Schroder spoke during the public comment portion of the Ashland City Council meeting last Thursday at the Ashland Public Library.

All three expressed apprehensions about the Storage Ninja facility being built on Highway 6 near the entrance to the subdivision.

Roth said when plans were made public last year during a city council meeting the owner, Katherine D’Agostino, said the trees in the area would be kept to screen the facility, and that an iron fence would be put up around the area. Instead, the trees have been removed and a chain link fence is being built.

Roth also had objections to the color of the buildings (orange) and the fact that a pole sign is being erected, not a ground-level sign.

“That’s quite different than what was told last year,” he said.

Kirby acknowledged that growth in Ashland, especially along the Highway 6 corridor is necessary.

“I appreciate development,” he said. “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”