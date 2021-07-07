Iron Horse neighbors cite concerns with storage facility

ASHLAND – A handful of residents from the Iron Horse Subdivision came forward last week to discuss their concerns with a storage unit being built near their neighborhood.
Dave Roth, Joel Kirby and Rod Schroder spoke during the public comment portion of the Ashland City Council meeting last Thursday at the Ashland Public Library.
All three expressed apprehensions about the Storage Ninja facility being built on Highway 6 near the entrance to the subdivision.
Roth said when plans were made public last year during a city council meeting the owner, Katherine D’Agostino, said the trees in the area would be kept to screen the facility, and that an iron fence would be put up around the area. Instead, the trees have been removed and a chain link fence is being built.
Roth also had objections to the color of the buildings (orange) and the fact that a pole sign is being erected, not a ground-level sign.
“That’s quite different than what was told last year,” he said.
Kirby acknowledged that growth in Ashland, especially along the Highway 6 corridor is necessary.
“I appreciate development,” he said. “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”
However, the Iron Horse resident noted that early plans indicated that the facility would be not visible from the highway because of the terrain at the site. But that does not seem to be the case. He also noted that the LED lights will be very bright and will impact his home, which has a direct view of the facility.
Kirby also agreed with Roth that the orange color scheme does not fit in with the area. They are asking for a more natural look.
Kirby said the Iron Horse residents are asking the city council to keep the developer accountable for sticking to the original plans and to bear in mind the residents of the area.
Schroeder added that the people of Iron Horse have made an investment in the area, and the city should honor that.
“It’s a win-win if it’s done right,” he said.
The council also discussed two properties regarding nuisances existing there. The council extended the deadline for Mike Smith to continue efforts to clean up his property at 2701 Furnas Street to Sept. 16.
Another property that has been the subject of nuisance proceedings in the past also came back in front of the council. The council discussed the property at 1909 Boyd Street with resident Jim Garman. The city had gone in and cleaned up the property in 2019 after several years of dealing with the situation. However, junk has returned and the city is asking Garman to clean it up.
Garman asked for 30 days to clean up his property. The council set a deadline for Sept. 16 to give him plenty of time, but city officials will be monitoring the project on a daily basis.
