I-80 Speedway on its last lap

GREENWOOD — For three decades, race fans from Lincoln, Omaha and far beyond flocked on summer weekends to a racetrack south of the Greenwood Interstate 80 interchange. They came to watch thousands of cars kick up dirt on otherwise quiet, cool summer nights, to see their friends racing their passion projects, making them dance as they rounded the corners.

Over the years, hobby stocks, compacts, modifieds, nationally known sprint cars, maybe a few junk cars, raced on the track. Now that I-80 Speedway has been sold to its new owners, the grounds will find a new purpose — rehoming old cars, maybe even some that raced the track before.

On Monday, the first day of an auction to liquidate I-80’s inventory, interested scavengers roamed the speedway grounds and its scattered sale items — everything must go, from the stadium lights to the gas tanks in the farthest outbuilding. On farm ground to the west, cows moaned over the constant whooshing of interstate passersby. Soon, the racetrack that has stood since 1994 is likely to be razed to make way for an auto auction facility.

It was a tough call for brothers Joe and Steve Kosiski, who bought the racetrack with a handful of partners in 2004 and built it into an eastern Nebraska stock car racing hub. By 2012, Joe and Steve were the only two partners remaining.

“It was just a tough facility to run,” Steve said.

To do so required a major time commitment throughout the months of the year when weather was suitable for racing. Steve said preparations for each week’s races would start on Tuesday or Wednesday for events that wouldn’t take place until Friday or Saturday. And on race day, there was hardly spare time to kick back and take in the features.

“It was fun for a while, but then it became a job,” Steve said. “I felt the best about it when the night was over, because I knew most of my work was done.”

Joe Kosiski’s relationship with the racetrack was a bit more affectionate. He was behind most of the facility’s bookings and promotions, and he operated in pursuit of continuous improvement.

“I always wanted everything to go better if I could possibly do it,” he said.

He knew that called for a resilient passion for racing and putting on bigger and better events. I-80’s flagship attraction, the annual Silver Dollar Nationals, grew into an event that would draw more than 20,000 race fans over a four-day stretch in July. It brought in attendees from around the country to see big-time late model series drivers face off for cash prizes. Country and rock bands would perform in the pits after racing finished, and the party would go on late into the night.

Joe said he felt a sense of satisfaction on those nights, knowing that the event he’d put on would be a happy memory for someone.

“It was always like, ‘This is so great, but how can I make it better for the people?’” Joe said. “I was as worried about the race fans getting entertainment out of it as I was the racers racing on the track.”

Many of I-80’s patrons became part of a community and became similarly loyal to the track and its weekend races. Matt Andrews got his start at the track and practiced its turns on Saturday mornings.

“Joe and Steve would have the track open for a couple hours to get some seat time,” Andrews said. “I got really comfortable with that track.”

Andrews was I-80’s last sport modifieds track champion. He said it’s special to know that he won the track’s final race in that class. He’s going to miss the friends made at I-80, including Steve and Joe, who sometimes came by the pits to hang out after races ended.

“You don’t get that at very many tracks,” Andrews said. “They have become more like friends to us than just track promoters.”

By the end of I-80’s run, the Silver Dollar Nationals had become a half-million dollar event. To stage an event of that scale demanded from its employees a passion for racing on par with that of the Kosiskis. Joe said he was fortunate to have a few dozen dedicated workers who loved the job, but it was getting harder to keep staff around.

“We’re still finding them, but there were many nights when we were short-staffed,” Steve said.

Staffing was just one reason Steve and Joe were thinking it might be time to call it quits. They’re both in their sixties, and they were starting to feel the years weighing on them. Plus, they’ve got other business duties on their plates — they run the family-owned Kosiski Auto Parts in Omaha, where Joe and Steve are president and vice president, respectively. They own and oversee about 30 pieces of rental property, too. And Joe still runs multiple regional modified and truck racing series throughout the summer.

When the racetrack’s neighbor, Copart Car Auctions, approached the Kosiskis several years ago with interest in the land, it raised their eyebrows. Not long after, Insurance Auto Auction — which operates lots near Springfield, Nebraska, and Carter Lake, Iowa — came with an offer, too. Steve said the racetrack’s industrial zoning and location near the interstate made the land prime property for expanding auto recyclers and auctioneers.

Joe hoped that an entrepreneurial racing fan would step up with a proposal to take over I-80 in its current form, but it never happened, he said. There were a few interested candidates, but no one that Joe thought could pick up I-80 and run it at the same level.

Word started to spread in recent years among I-80’s devotees that a sale may be on the horizon, and Joe said reactions weren’t all positive. Some people thought the Kosiskis’ had financial motivations.

“If we could keep it a racetrack, we wanted it to stay a racetrack,” Joe said. “I needed somebody to come and take the pressure off, but I couldn’t just let anyone run the racetrack.”

For 19 years, he’d held himself and the race track to a high standard — the same standard he upheld when he and his brothers were racing and winning NASCAR dirt track national championships. I-80 was an embodiment of the love of racing, of the Kosiskis and the fans. He couldn’t let the racetrack mean something less than that.

“But some days, you can’t make everything be 100% perfect for yourself,” he said. “I wanted it to be the best I could take it to. But it’s just one of them deals. I’m glad it’s being sold, but I can’t stand it being done. There’s just one of those little things in your heart that tells you it’s time.

“I love the place. My heart is there, but it’s like anybody that retires or stops doing something that they love. Sometimes it just has to happen.”

The I-80 Speedway auction runs until Jan. 16, in person and online at steffesgroup.com.