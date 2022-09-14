Huskies get better of Bluejays in battle of heavyweights

ASHLAND- In a battle of No. 1 against No. 3 in Class C-1 in Ashland, it was Aurora who was able to knock off Ashland-Greenwood 33-14 on Sept. 9. It also spelled the end to the Bluejays 29 game winning streak in the regular season.

“Obviously the outcome was not what we wanted, but we gain more lessons out of this game than we would have playing a lesser opponent,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “Our players played with heart all night and never gave up. Aurora is a very talented team and we hope to be playing at that level by the end of the season. Our players are hungry to get back to work and get ready for Auburn.”

Throwing the first punch in the contest were the Huskies, who scored on an 18 yard touchdown run to give themselves a 7-0 lead.

After being turned back in three plays on their first two possessions, A-G’s offense started clicking with a six play 82 yard scoring drive. The touchdown would come on a 30 yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to Thomas Spears.

Payden Alexander kicked it straight through the upright on the extra point, tying the game at 7-7 at the end of one quarter of play.

During the second quarter is when the game eventually slipped away for the Bluejays. Aurora would post 20 straight points on a two yard run, an 11 yard pass, and then a fumble by A-G that was recovered by the Huskies and took 18 yards the other way for a score.

When the dust had settled on the first half, it was the Bluejays who were trailing 27-7.

A-G started on the comeback trail in the third quarter.

A forced fumble by Landon Sobota was recovered by Braxton Buck on the Aurora 48 yard line. With a short field, the Bluejays were able to move down the field and ended up scoring on a 14 yard run from Drake Zimmerman.

The extra point by Alexander was good cutting Aurora’s edge down to 27-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, the Huskies were able to control the time of possession with a long 12 play drive that took up most of the time. They capped off the possession with a two yard touchdown run which gave Aurora a 19 point victory.

The turnover battle was even in the contest with both teams giving the ball away one time. Where the Huskies dominated was in the rushing game where they had 288 yards on the ground and three scores and A-G finished with 83 yards and one touchdown.

Completing 12 of 26 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown was Jacobsen. Lleyton West had 79 receiving yards and Spears had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

In the run game, Nathan Upton carried the ball ten times and picked up 61 yards. Gaining 20 yards on five carries was Drake Zimmerman.

Defensively, Luke Lambert came up with 16 tackles and four for a loss. Spears ended up with 15 tackles, Logan Sobota had 14 and Landon Soboota had four tackles and a forced fumble.

This game was also the 75th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium in Ashland. There was a ceremony with a presentation of the game ball by three players from the 1947 team.

The Bluejays look to get back on track this week with a 7 p.m. game at Auburn on Sept. 16. In their last game, the Bulldogs fell 21-7 at Wahoo.