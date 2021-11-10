Hubert looks to start something special at Ashland-Greenwood

“We worked at it pretty hard, and we ramped it up pretty hard with the youth program,” Hubert said. “We also got a summer league going at Papillion La Vista which is still running to this day 30 years later. Before that, there was no girl’s summer league in Omaha, and we started it.”

Hubert also stated that he was very lucky to have girls who excelled at softball and volleyball, and were also great basketball players. Some of these names include Gina Mancuso who played on the University of Nebraska volleyball team and Chelsea Albers, who played volleyball at Kansas University, to name a few.

“We had quite a few good girl athletes who were multi-sport athletes,” Hubert said. “That’s what I am kind of trying to establish in Ashland. We have a lot of really good hardworking girls in the school, so we are really trying to get some momentum with that.”

In the landscape of high school sports today, Hubert pointed out that the pool of athletes is smaller for even the biggest of schools. This is due to the fact that kids are specializing in one sport today, a lot more than they ever used to.