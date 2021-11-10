Hubert looks to start something special at Ashland-Greenwood

After being away from head coaching for the last five years, David Hubert will make his return to the sidelines this winter as the new head coach of the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team. He is taking over for Barry Fangmeyer who stepped down as the coach after last season.
“When this job came open it really rejuvenated my desire to be a head coach again,” Hubert said. “I really am looking at this job as a great opportunity.”
Despite being the new coach, Hubert is no stranger to the community of Ashland. His wife Staci owns Ashland Pharmacy, where she has been the pharmacist for over 20 years. David, though retired from full-time teaching, subs at Ashland-Greenwood High School.
Hubert also has a long history in the sport of basketball that dates back to Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City where he was the assistant boys basketball coach from 1988 to 1990. From there, he went to Papillion La Vista High School where he was again the assistant boys basketball coach from for three years.
After the 1994 season, there was an opportunity to become the head girls basketball coach for the Monarchs, which Hubert jumped at. He ended up landing the job and the rest was history.
During his 20 years as the head coach at PLV, he led them to the state tournament 10 different times. This included eight state tournament appearances in nine years from 1997 to 2005.
“We worked at it pretty hard, and we ramped it up pretty hard with the youth program,” Hubert said. “We also got a summer league going at Papillion La Vista which is still running to this day 30 years later. Before that, there was no girl’s summer league in Omaha, and we started it.”
Hubert also stated that he was very lucky to have girls who excelled at softball and volleyball, and were also great basketball players. Some of these names include Gina Mancuso who played on the University of Nebraska volleyball team and Chelsea Albers, who played volleyball at Kansas University, to name a few.
“We had quite a few good girl athletes who were multi-sport athletes,” Hubert said. “That’s what I am kind of trying to establish in Ashland. We have a lot of really good hardworking girls in the school, so we are really trying to get some momentum with that.”
In the landscape of high school sports today, Hubert pointed out that the pool of athletes is smaller for even the biggest of schools. This is due to the fact that kids are specializing in one sport today, a lot more than they ever used to.
“The numbers are dwindling a little bit across the state as kids are starting to specialize in specific sports,” Hubert said. “We kind of have an opportunity here in Ashland where it’s kind of a hidden gem in that it’s old school. You get a lot of these kids who participate in several different sports.”
Looking at the Bluejays a season ago, they finished the year off in the District Final in Class B and ended up losing that game to Omaha Skutt 68-46. This year A-G is back down to C-1 and is in the same subdistrict as Syracuse who is coming off a three-loss season and a state tournament appearance last year.
The team was also very senior-heavy a year ago, leaving the door open for younger players this year to step up. Hubert is excited to try and build some depth with these younger kids.
“Last year they had a senior-dominated team for Coach Fangmeyer,” Hubert said. “So, this year we’re pretty young, and we hit the ground running. We went to some team camps, and they got a good weights program at the school. From what I am seeing the kids are really hard workers and good kids not only athletically, but also academically.”
As a coach, Hubert stated he is more defensive-minded. Don’t be surprised if you see a lot of man-to-man and pressing from the Bluejays this season.
On the offensive side of the ball, he is also excited by what he is seeing. He stated that there are several of the players who are developing their shots and becoming outside threats.
A-G will open up the Hubert era at Arlington on Dec. 4. They then have a tough matchup with Wahoo on the road on Dec. 7.