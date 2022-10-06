Howl-O-Ween Safari planned at Wildlife Safari Park

OMAHA – Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park is kicking off the Halloween season with Howl-O-Ween Safari from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event includes a campfire for dinner, a marshmallow roast, a ride on a straw-filled hayrack ride and Halloween-themed games in the great outdoors at Wildlife Safari Park after-hours.

Each participant will receive a treat bag and are asked to wear a Halloween costume.

This Halloween event is suitable for all ages but is especially fun for children between the ages of 3 to 12.

VIP passes are available for an extra hour until 9 p.m. after others leave the Park. The VIP experience includes a hot dog dinner, a guided hike and a special animal ambassador visit. The VIP passes are $30 per person.

Tickets for regular experience are $20 per person. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets are non-refundable and reservations are required. For more information about the activities or to register, please visit WildlifeSafariPark.com/Howl-O-Ween-Safari.