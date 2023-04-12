ASHLAND – The Class B No. 9 Platte Valley baseball team pulled off a 5-2 victory over Platteview on “We Are vs. Cancer” night in Ashland. Taking advantage of the Trojans’ mistakes was the name of the game in the first two innings as the Patriots put up five runs.

But it wasn’t an ideal start for Platte Valley as they fell behind 2-0 at the end of the top of the first.

With two outs in the Patriots turn at-bat in the bottom half of the inning, Cody Pluta reached base after getting hit by a pitch and Logan Sobota was walked. Dawson Theis was the next batter and he sent a ball to right field. The Trojans ended up making an error while trying to catch the hit, which allowed Platte Valley to score two.

In the top of the second, Aiden Washburn singled to center to start things off. After two straight outs recorded by the Patriots it looked like the inning might be over. Platte Valley was given new life when Braxton Wentworth was hit by a pitch, giving the Patriots two baserunners.

Next up was one of Platte Valley’s senior leaders in Cade Bridges. He stepped up with a single to right field that drove in both Washburn and Wentworth and gave the Patriots a 4-2 edge.

One more run was put up by Platte Valley in the inning when Pluta hit a ball to right field and Platteview once again wasn’t able to field it, causing an error.

The three-run lead that the Patriots gained remained for the rest of the contest thanks to a dominating pitching performance from Timmy Hunt. He went seven innings with one earned run surrendered and four strikeouts.

Coming up with at least one hit and driving in two runs were Bridges and Thies.

Platte Valley added another win to the column when they played at Raymond Central on April 6. They knocked off the Mustangs by a final of 9-4.

Protecting a 5-4 lead going into the seventh, the Patriots put up four runs to put the game out of reach.

With one runner on and two outs, Pluta hit a two-run shot to left field to make it a three-run contest. Two batters later, Thies singled to left field and scored Logan Sobota making it an 8-4 contest.

Platte Valley’s final run of the game came in on an error on a hit from Washburn.

Finishing with three RBIs and two hits was Caleb Daniell and Thies had one hit and one run batted in.

On the mound, Thies pitched two innings as the starter with no runs given up and four strikeouts.

Platte Valley finished the week with a make-up game at Elkhorn on April 7. The Antlers struck for eight and then six in the second and third innings and knocked off the Patriots 14-5.

In the first inning, two hit-batsmen created a scoring opportunity for Platte Valley. They capitalized on the chance to put up runs with back-to-back singles from Thies and Daniell that made it 3-0 in favor of the Patriots.

After giving up 14 runs straight runs, Platte Valley got two of them back with a two-run homer to left field by Daniell in the bottom of the third.

Leading the Patriots with two hit and three RBIs was Daniell and Thies had one hit and one run batted in. Going two innings as the starter pitching with no earned runs and four strikeouts was Thies.

The Patriots played Beatrice on April 10 and Fort Calhoun April 11. Both games were at home.