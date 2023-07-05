WAVERLY -- The Ashland Junior Legion Baseball Team finished with a 0-2 mark in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament at Waverly on June 27 and 28. Those losses for the Bluejays came against Hickman by a final of 15-2 and then Empire Netting and Fence 8-5.

In the opening round of the tournament, the fourth-seeded Ashland was matched up with the top seeded Hickman on the south side of the bracket on Tuesday.

The Bluejays started the contest off on the right foot by jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

With one out, Jacob Juedes was able to reach base by walk. He eventually got to third base on a single and then scored on a wild pitch.

Colton Moore walked the next two batters which put Ashland ahead 2-0.

After scoring one run in the bottom of the first, Hickman exploded for five runs in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth.

Following the tough start from Moore, Kaden Kraft came in and pitched 4.1 innings of no-hit baseball with nine strikeouts. He ended the game by striking out the side for Ashland in the top of the fifth.

Driving in one run for the Bluejays was Hunter Hatzenbuelher.

Starting the game for Ashland was Juedes who went 2.1 innings, gave up 10 earned runs and had three strikeouts. Peyton Groteluschen went 1.2 innings, surrendered four runs and struck out two batters.

The next day the Bluejays took on Empire Netting and Fence in a consolation game. Waverly was able to avenge a loss from earlier in the year to Ashland by pulling out a three-run victory.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, the Bluejays were able to tie the game up with two runs of their own. Hatzenbuelher and Cordell Kelley who were walked to start the inning scored on a pair of pitches that got by the catcher.

Ashland’s next scoring opportunity came in the fourth when they got a single by Kelley to second and then Andrew Milburn was walked. A hit by a pitch and another walk pulled the Bluejays within one of Empire Netting and Fence at 4-3.

The offense for Ashland continued to click in the fifth inning as they got two runners on with an error and a single by Kelley in the infield. A balk drove in Robert and then Kelley scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 5-5.

On their home field, Waverly responded by putting up two runs in the bottom of the fifth and then one more in the sixth as they went on to pull out the win by three.

Finishing with one run batted in for the Bluejays was Maddux Gagner.

Milburn started the game and pitched five innings, gave up five earned runs and had three strikeouts. RJ Goff went one inning in relief and surrendered one run.

To close out the regular season Ashland played Fort Calhoun at home on July 3. They are hosting the Class B Area 2 Tournament from July 7 to July 12.

Winner of the Area Tournament punches their ticket to the Class B State Tournament in Alliance the following week.