Hometown Christmas to bring back excitement

ASHLAND – Organizers are planning to return Hometown Christmas to pre-COVID levels of holiday excitement by bringing back favorite activities and adding new ones.

“I think everyone really came to love that event,” said Laura Capp, one of the main organizers. “Our goal was to just be able to have that kind of celebration again.”

Holly Jolly Hometown Christmas will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at various locations in Ashland.

The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce has been in charge of the wildly successful Hometown Christmas celebrations that began in 2016 and included a lighted parade and numerous activities.

“Catrina (Harris) and Brad (Pfeiffer) established a really nice tradition and people remember that and are eager to bring it back,” Capp said.

But the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the festivities in 2020. Because of health precautions, the regular events were scrapped and Cruisin’ Into Christmas was born, a socially-distanced holiday event that included a holiday light contest and giving and receiving stations set up throughout town.

Although the pandemic’s impact had somewhat lessened by the 2021 Christmas season, organizers consulted with health officials and opted to hold another modified event that added a backwards parade to the holiday lights contest and giving/receiving stations.

This year, the lighted parade will be back to its original format and will cap off a day full of holiday happenings beginning with a visit to the Ashland Public Library by Santa Claus himself. Santa will be there in the morning and the afternoon to listen to Christmas wishes. Around noon, Santa will break for lunch but his better half, Mrs. Claus, will take over to read a few Christmas stories.

The Ashland Greenwood Women’s Club will team up with library staff to provide crafts activities at the library, and the library will also hold a book sale and host food booths set up by local organizations to raise money for their groups.

Silver Street will be closed from 14th to 15th streets for the afternoon activities, which include roasting marshmallows over fire pits, sipping hot chocolate, pelting friends and family with fake snowballs made of felt and taking plenty of selfies at various photo backdrops.

Fariner Bakery is offering a chance for kids to decorate Christmas cookies while Postscript will help the youngsters write letters to Santa, providing a special wax stamp to seal the envelope. Then they can walk down to the post office to mail the letter in a special mailbox that will make sure it gets to Santa straight away.

Food trucks and special grab-and-go menus at local restaurants will make feeding the family an easy task in the afternoon and early evening, Capp said.

Glacial Till Cider House has been granted a temporary liquor license to serve alcohol on Silver Street for added festive fun.

Representatives from the organization raising money for a performing arts center at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools will be on hand to promote their efforts to build a facility that will host local music, dance and theater performances, touring companies and educational events.

The festivities will climax with the 6 p.m. lighted parade, which has 25 entries as of Monday, Capp said. Expect vehicles of all shapes and sizes to be illuminated with Christmas lights and decorations that will bring some holiday cheer to even the grumpiest Scrooge.

Other local organizations are also holding holiday events on Dec. 10 including Ashland American Legion, where more than 1,000 ornaments have been stuffed with prizes just ready to be revealed. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance.

American Lutheran Church’s Senior High Youth group will be selling cookies by the pound on Saturday and Ashland Methodist Church will present a live nativity scene at the former Laune Sales and Service.

Capp said the intent of Holly Jolly Hometown Christmas is to give Ashland residents a special holiday experience in their hometown, with an emphasis on the children who missed out on a lot of community-oriented events during COVID.

“We wanted kids to feel the Christmas magic and to experience their town as a little playground for a day,” she added.