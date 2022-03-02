High flying performance punches Bluejays’ ticket to state

ASHLAND – After falling one game short of the State Basketball Tournament a season ago, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team made sure they didn’t repeat that scenario for a second season as they blew out Minden 71-32 during the C1-2 District Final in Ashland on Feb. 27.

The gym was packed to the rafters for the contest, and the Bluejays didn’t disappoint by shooting 61% from the field, 56% from three and 71% at the free throw line.

“We had an amazing crowd for our game and the energy was high in the gym,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Our defense kept the pressure on them the entire game and did not allow them to get comfortable as we were able to force 24 turnovers. On offense, we shot the ball well against their zone and finished in the lane at a high rate. It was certainly special to win a district championship and cut down the nets on our home floor. Our coaches are very proud of the team and the way they play the game so unselfishly. We are excited to play in the state tournament!”

Early on, A-G was able to get out and run as they took a 5-0 lead on a three from Cougar Konzem and a fast break layup from Cale Jacobsen. A corner three from Konzem later on increased the Bluejays’ edge to 17-11. which turned into 21-11 by the end of the first quarter.

After such a good offensive start to the game, the defense came out to play in the second. A-G was able to hold the Whippets to just four points while scoring 13 points as they took a commanding 34-15 lead into the locker room.

To start the second half, the Bluejays gave the fans some high-flying action when Cale Jacobsen got loose on a steal that resulted in a dunk. Brooks Kissinger converted a layup off a turnover that put A-G ahead 55-25 going to the final frame.

During the fourth quarter, Evan Shepard and Walker Grell closed out the contest with a pair of three pointers.

On top of the high shooting percentages displayed by the Bluejays in the game, they came up with 20 steals compared to one for Minden. They also rejected three of the Whippets’ shots.

Scoring 18 points in the contest to lead A-G was Konzem. Kissinger dropped in 12 points with two rebounds and Shepard and Max Parker both had 11 points. Cale Jacobsen scored 10 points, pulled down six rebounds, had eight assists and eight steals. Grell had three points and Dane Jacobsen, Drake Zimmerman and Luke Clark all finished with two points.

The Bluejays clinched the No. 2 seed in the Class C-1 State Basketball Tournament. They are set to play Ogallala in the first round on March 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.