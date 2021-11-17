Health department offering COVID-19 vaccine to children

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at all of the department’s walk-in clinics.
These clinics are held in Wahoo on the first and third Monday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at health department’s clinic at Lake Wanahoo.
Vaccinations are also available in Fremont on Tuesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 12 to 3:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Public Health Department office, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.
“We have seen a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases within our health district we have almost tripled in the number of cases in the last 30 days,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, last Friday. “We need individuals to say home if they are sick and to avoid large crowds. We do have a tool that can be utilized and that is the COVID-19 vaccination – please consider getting vaccinated if you are not.”
Uging also said Three Rivers is working with several area businesses, and schools to offer vaccine clinics. More information will be provided in the near future.
The health department also offers booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Three Rivers, anyone over the age of 18 who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine should receive a booster dose of any of the three available vaccines after at least two months have passed since their initial dose.
For those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, they will also need a booster, according to guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The booster should be administered at least six months after their initial course of vaccination to people over age 65 and to adults over age 18 who live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions or live or work in high-risk occupational settings.
The vaccine is available at the Ashland Pharmacy during the week. Clinic hours are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. every day, according to Pharmacist Staci Hubert. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone is asked to bring their immunization card with them.
The Wahoo Pharmacy offers the vaccine as well. On Mondays and Fridays the Pfizer vaccine is offered. The Moderna vaccine is available on Wednesday and Thursday. The pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Those who are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, can contact the health department at 402-704-2245.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.