Health department offering COVID-19 vaccine to children

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at all of the department’s walk-in clinics.

These clinics are held in Wahoo on the first and third Monday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at health department’s clinic at Lake Wanahoo.

Vaccinations are also available in Fremont on Tuesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 12 to 3:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Public Health Department office, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

“We have seen a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases within our health district we have almost tripled in the number of cases in the last 30 days,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, last Friday. “We need individuals to say home if they are sick and to avoid large crowds. We do have a tool that can be utilized and that is the COVID-19 vaccination – please consider getting vaccinated if you are not.”

Uging also said Three Rivers is working with several area businesses, and schools to offer vaccine clinics. More information will be provided in the near future.

The health department also offers booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.