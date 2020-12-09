Greenwood welcomes Greve as new village clerk 

GREENWOOD – Jasmine Greve had her first day of work as the new Greenwood village clerk on Nov. 30. While she hasn’t been on very long, she already sees the variety in the position as a positive.

“I like how you’re never doing the same thing,” Greve said. “I’ve noticed that it’s always something different. I mean it’s always a challenge and it’s not just the same repetitive thing. You’re never going to be bored.”

Greve, who is originally from Council Bluffs, first moved to the area almost six years ago because her husband Brent lived in Waverly previously. After living in Waverly for about three years, Greve, her husband and her now eight-year-old daughter Lily moved to an acreage outside of Greenwood.

Prior to holding this position, Greve had worked as a personal banker at Waverly’s Pinnacle Bank for a little over four years. When she had her second child, Lynden, who is now eight weeks old, Greve said she started searching for something different.

“I was just kind of looking for something to grow in and saw this position was open,” Greve said.