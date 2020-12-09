Greenwood welcomes Greve as new village clerk 

GREENWOOD – Jasmine Greve had her first day of work as the new Greenwood village clerk on Nov. 30. While she hasn’t been on very long, she already sees the variety in the position as a positive.
“I like how you’re never doing the same thing,” Greve said. “I’ve noticed that it’s always something different. I mean it’s always a challenge and it’s not just the same repetitive thing. You’re never going to be bored.”
Greve, who is originally from Council Bluffs, first moved to the area almost six years ago because her husband Brent lived in Waverly previously. After living in Waverly for about three years, Greve, her husband and her now eight-year-old daughter Lily moved to an acreage outside of Greenwood.
Prior to holding this position, Greve had worked as a personal banker at Waverly’s Pinnacle Bank for a little over four years. When she had her second child, Lynden, who is now eight weeks old, Greve said she started searching for something different.
“I was just kind of looking for something to grow in and saw this position was open,” Greve said.
Her experience at Pinnacle Bank, and US Bank before that has helped her understand the workflow of the village clerk position as well as the financial aspect of it. Cheris Cadwell, the previous clerk, also has shown Greve the ropes.
“It’s not all being thrown on me but you know you never really know how something is going to go until you’re in that spot yourself,” Greve said.
She said that while she will miss her regulars at Pinnacle Bank, Greve has already seen a few of them at the village office. She’s also been able to meet a lot of members of the community which has been a benefit of the position.
Along with learning the aspects of the job, Greve said her main focuses right now have been learning how the meetings work, maintaining organization and being someone the people of Greenwood can depend on to answer questions.
“Hopefully they can rely on me as much as they need,” she said.
While Greve had full intentions of returning to her position at Pinnacle Bank, she said the village clerk position was such a great opportunity it was hard to resist, which has helped the sudden transition.
“I didn’t realize this position was going to be open,” Greve said. “When you see something this great, you have to jump on it.”
