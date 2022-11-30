Greenwood to host holiday lights contest

GREENWOOD – Greenwood’s streets may shine a little brighter this holiday season as the village hosts its first-ever Holiday Lights Contest this month.

Residents are encouraged to deck their houses out with stunning Christmas displays, whether they fill their front yards with inflatable reindeer and abominable snowmen, or if they prefer a more elegant, winter wonderland approach.

But participants may want to take swift action to decorate their houses, as voters will begin casting their ballots for the best display on Monday, Dec. 5. The final tally will be made on Dec. 23.

The Holiday Lights Contest is the first of its kind in Greenwood, said the village’s library director, Dani Rein, and she hopes the contest helps bring out the village’s festive side.

Rein helped plan the contest with Village Clerk Jasmine Greve, who received an email from another village’s clerk with suggestions for community-wide Christmas events. Rein said she liked the idea for the autonomy that it gives residents — it’s put on by the village, but it’s the citizens who are responsible for creating the holiday joy.

“It leaves everything up to the citizens so they can decorate their houses,” Rein said. “I think it’s a fun activity for families to hop in the car and drive around town and see what their neighbors are doing.”

But before they head out to rank the houses on the jolliness scale, they’ll need to stop by the village office or the library to pick up a goodie bag containing their ballot, among hot chocolate pouches and other treats. The addresses of the houses participating in the contest will be listed on the ballot.

The first-place winner will receive a $100 cash prize, second place will earn $50 and third place will collect $25 in winnings.

No matter who wins, Santa will be proud, and Rein said the contest will be a fun way to honor traditions. She said she fondly remembers riding in her mom’s car, looking at Christmas lights when she was a kid.

“It’s fun for kids. It’s magical, and I still even like going around and looking at Christmas lights,” Rein said. “It puts everybody in a good holiday spirit and brings the community closer.

Homeowners looking to participate in the Holiday Lights Contest can sign up using a Google Form on the village’s Facebook page, “Village of Greenwood Nebraska.”