Greenwood library to host first teen night

GREENWOOD – The Greenwood Public Library is scheduled to host the first Teen Night this summer on June 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for kids 11 to 18 years old.

Those attending will learn how to make stress balls by Tasha Bashus, who is running the teen programs this summer. Bashus said she hopes to also incorporate coloring and icebreakers at the free event to promote the library as a safe environment for teens in the area.

“(The goal is) that they feel comfortable with and are going to want to continue to come to (the library),” Bashus said. “Sometimes that’s tricky too with this age range.”

The library will also host a second teen night at the library on July 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. where teens will create a tentacle creature garden.

“They’re going to basically make tentacles out of air dry clay to put in a planter that they can decorate however they want,” Bashus said.”

Bashus said the idea for Teen Night came from one of the library’s patrons who established more friendships within the community because of her time at the library. The library’s goal is to not only bring the community together, but also continue hosting events like teen night for all age groups.