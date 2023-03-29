GREENWOOD — A Greenwood home caught fire late last Thursday night, resulting in one death, according to Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota.

Sobota said his department was paged to a house fire in the 100 block of Third Street in Greenwood shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23. When responders arrived at 170 Third Street, the home was consumed. Sobota said mutual aid was called in from Waverly, Ashland and Murdock fire departments.

It took an hour to control the blaze, he said, and a deceased person was found upon investigation. The person who died has not been identified as of Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal Agency and the Nebraska State Patrol, Sobota said.

Much of the house was destroyed in the fire. Sobota said there was no damage to neighboring properties.