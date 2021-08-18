Greenwood Fun Day set for weekend

“Then they can duck their favorite Jeep,” Maguire said.

Trophies, goodies and gift cards will also be awarded for different categories like Best Lift and Best Tires. Set up for the show begins at 10:30 a.m., and the show officially opens at 11 a.m.

Another new event is the Wee-Woo Barbecue cookoff sponsored by the local fire department. Mark Sobota, chief of the Greenwood Fire Department, said the name was just “something made up” for fun.

Sobota said he got the idea of hosting the barbecue cookoff from the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, whose contest has been going on for nearly 20 years and draws competitors from out of state.

Sobota said they are starting small this year in Greenwood, with about half a dozen teams lined up to show off their best pork butt and rib recipes.

“We are 100% feeling it out,” Sobota said.

The winners will be determined by a panel of “celebrity judges” from Greenwood, Ashland and Cass County. The crowd will also get to judge the “people’s choice” by buying tickets to vote for their favorite.