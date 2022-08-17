Greenwood ends summer with celebration

GREENWOOD – Greenwood is finishing up summer with a big celebration.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Greenwood Fun Day has a schedule that is chock-full of plenty of fun for everyone.

Most of the events take place in or near the village park or downtown Greenwood, beginning with the pancake feed at 7 a.m. at the fire hall.

That is also when the competitors for McKenna’s Run to Cure HD will start signing up for the 8 a.m. start. This 5k run/walk is in honor of McKenna Smith, a young girl whose life was taken by Huntington’s Disease, a disease that also affects other members of her family.

At the end of the race, a football jersey autographed by Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver with the Miami Dolphins who was previously a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be auctioned off.

At 9:30 a.m., the bicycles of Greenwood will be decked out for the Kids Bike Parade. The rider of the best-decorated bike will win $25. Second place earns $10 and third place will get $5.

The day before, kids can go to the Greenwood Public Library during open hours (1 to 6 p.m.) to get the craft supplies to decorate their bikes.

As soon as the bike parade is over, head to Walnut Street next to the park, where nearly 50 vendors will be set up for the craft fair. City Clerk Jasmine Greve organized the craft show, and said there will be a wide variety of items sold, including handmade jewelry, crocheted/knitted items. soaps, teas and lattes, antiques, t-shirts, quilts, door hangers, wood working, planters, boutique clothes and much more.

The Jeep Show and Shine will also be a part of Greenwood Fun Day for the second year in a row. In 2021, Kate Maguire came up with the idea to focus on one specific type of vehicle for the show, after scheduling issues prevented the regular car show from returning.

Last year’s Jeep show was a hit, so they have brought it back.

Trophies, goodies and gift cards will also be awarded for different categories. Set up for the show begins at 10:30 a.m., and the show officially opens at 11 a.m.

Maguire and Steph Grell are in charge of this year’s Greenwood Fun Day as members of the Greenwood Parks and Rec board.

No one will go hungry during Greenwood Fun Day, as there are many options for food.

The Greenwood Historical Society will host a Sloppy Joe lunch and bake sale at the Depot Museum, which is located in the park.

Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue is cooking up hamburgers and hot dogs as a fundraiser for the department at the fire hall from noon to 8 p.m.

The fire department had also planned a barbecue contest, but scheduling conflicts forced the event to be canceled at the last minute, said Corin Logue with the fire department.

Food trucks will also be set up near the beer garden to provide more food options.

Kids can bounce and play to their hearts content on inflatables set up in the park, where there will also be games and sand art for the youngsters to enjoy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kiddie Tractor Pull is another favorite activity for kids. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the action starts at 1 p.m.

Some of the other activities lined up for Greenwood Fun Day include a visit by Dr. Oxygen (aka Tim Gilloon), a popular entertainer who does fun science experiments.

A full schedule of Greenwood Fun Day events will be published in next week’s Market Weekly, which is inserted into The Ashland Gazette and The Waverly News each week and is also available through the mail.

