Gossin powers Bluejays at Warriors Invite

WAHOO- The Ashland-Greenwood cross country team took on one of the hilliest courses they will see this season when they competed at the Wahoo Invite on Sept. 8 at Lake Wanahoo. This year the meet was held on the back side of the lake which presented more of a wilderness course for the runners.

Winning the meet on the boys side was Mount Michael Benedictine with 33 points. The Bluejays ended up getting 10th place overall with 170 points.

The top performer for the A-G boys was the junior Elliot Gossin. He took 24th place in a time of 20:20.26.

Coming in five spots behind him in 29th was Cooper Mack. The sophomore battled the tough three mile course and got to the line in a time of 20:48.34.

Earning 52nd place was Nick Wilhite for the Bluejays. He was two seconds behind Winner Mutoke of Ralston running a 22:47.69.

Coming in back-to-back in 67th and 68th overall were Jaxon Powell and Logan McVay. Running a 25:30.68 was Powell and McVay crossed the line in 25:30.85.

Winning the boys race was A.J. Raszler of Platteview in a time of 17:10.94. Three seconds behind him and clocking a 17:13.10 was Maxwell McCoy of Mount Michael of Benedictine.

Dayna Wilson represented A-G well in the girls race earning 26th place by posting a time of 28:48.69.

Winning the girls team standings was Blair with 34 points. Individually, Lydia Stewart of Platteview got to the line first and clocked a 22:28.30, while Natalie Briggs of Plattsmouth was second running a 22:43.40.

This week the Bluejays competed at the Yutan Cross Country Invite on Sept. 12 at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha.