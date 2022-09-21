Gossin and Maack put together solid finish at Yutan Invite

OMAHA- Solid finishes by Elliot Gossin and Cooper Maack helped the Ashland-Greenwood boys cross country team get seventh place with 124 points on Sept. 12 at the Yutan Invite held at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha. Both finished inside the top 20 with Gossin getting 19th in a time of 19:34.79, while Maack came in 20th and posted a 19:38.02.

Finishing 20 spots behind Maack back in 40th place was Nick Willhite. He ended up getting to the line in 21:04.17.

Logan McVay and Jaxon Powell represented the Bluejays as their fourth and fifth runners. Taking 47th place was McVay who ran a 21:24.20 and Powell finished in 69th and ran a 23:54.20.

The top two finishers in the boy’s race were Lance and Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun who clocked 17:51.31 and 17:58.67. Winning the boy’s team race was the Pioneers with 20 points and Palmyra was second with 57 points.

Dayna Wilson represented the A-G girl’s in the meet. The senior ended up getting 36th place and finished in a time of 17:16.22.

Mira Fosmer of Louisville won the girls race posting a time of 21:27.40 and Maelie Nelson of Fort Calhoun took second running 21:39.72. Ending up first in the team standings were the Pioneers with 18 points, while Palmyra settled for second with 23 points.

This week the Bluejays had two cross country meets. They competed in their home invite on Sept. 19 and then will be at the North Bend Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the North Bend Golf Course.