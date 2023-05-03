ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team welcomed Gretna, one of the best teams in Class A, for a dual at the Ashland Golf Club on April 25. It was a solid day for the Bluejays, who lost to the Dragons but shot a 167.

“I thought overall varsity and JV both did a great job,” A-G Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “It was the lowest varsity dual score on the season with Justin Mills leading us. On the JV team, Cooper Westerhold and Josh Farber both posted a new nine hole PB (personal best). Those guys were excited to end the JV season on a high note. It was a great weather day on our home course.”

Coming through in first for the A-G varsity was Mills with a 44. Through nine holes of play, he ended up shooting par on three holes.

Carding a 45 for the Bluejays were Aidan Beckenhauer and Isaac Carson. They both shot for par on three different holes.

In fourth place for A-G was Shawn Carey with a 49 and Michael Pinkman got fifth place by carding a 54.

The junior varsity team for the Bluejays also competed against Gretna. They finished the day with a score of 280.

Leading the pack for the A-G JV were Cooper Westerhold and Josh Farber who shot a 54. Carding a 66 was Isaac Love and Jaxon Powell ended up with a 106.

On the varsity side, the Dragons shot a 167 and then a 185 for the JV.

Next up for the Bluejays was the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Country Club on April 28. In rainy conditions, A-G battled to get eighth place with a team score of 382.

Leading the Bluejays with a score of 94 in 21st first place were Carson and Carey. Carding a 45 on the front nine and then a 49 on the back nine was Carson and Carey shot a 50 to start and then lowered his score down to a 44 during his final nine holes of play.

Third on the team was Mills in 27th place with a 96. He shot a 46 on the front nine and then a 50 on the back nine.

Pinkman ended up as the fourth golfer for A-G. He finished the day with an 18 hole score of 98 and tied for 32nd place overall.

Winning the meet was Omaha Concordia with a 342 and Wahoo was second with a 357. Individually, Luke Specht of Wahoo was the only golfer to break an 80 in the rainy condition with a 77.

This week the Bluejays will be at the Capitol Conference Meet at the Elkhorn Valley Golf Course in Hooper at 9 a.m. on May 4.