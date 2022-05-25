Gerdes rises to the top of high jump at State Track Meet

OMAHA- In an event that seemed like it could be anybody’s to win, Lauren Gerdes of Ashland-Greenwood rose to the top of the girls high jump at the Class B State Track and Field Meet at Omaha Burke on May 18 and 19. The sophomore cleared 5-03 for the second time in as many meets to earn the title.

“I was very confident coming off of districts and I had a lot of good competition at both meets,” Gerdes said. “I was able to get 5-03 at districts and 5-03 at state which set me up well in the competition and we also had some great weather.”

In her second trip to state, Gerdes performed like a seasoned veteran in the competition, even though she admittedly stated she was nervous. She cleared 4-11, 5-01, and 5-03 all on her first attempts to set her up in an excellent position.

When the final six competitors, including Gerdes, all went out at 5-03, it was the sophomore who found herself as the champion due to fewer misses on prior attempts.

“I was shaking,” Gerdes said. “I was very nervous and excited at the same time. I have a great support system, a great school, and a great community. I am excited to see where it takes me in the future."

A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King stated she wasn’t surprised that Gerdes accomplished what she did. She along with the other coaches knew a medal wasn’t out of reach and she battled to not only get one but get the gold.

“Going into State, the coaches knew a medal was not out of the question for Lauren,” King said. “She jumped her new personal best at districts and looked really strong there. You could tell she was very excited to be back at Burke and knew she was going to do everything she could to get a medal. It was almost surreal as we watched the live results coming in and saw Lauren leading the group based on the number of attempts. But Lauren looked flawless going over the bar and I think with one more jump she would've cleared 5-5.”

Also medaling for the Bluejays on the boy’s side was Evan Shepard in the 300 meter hurdles. He qualified for the finals with the second fastest time of 40.34 but ended up getting sixth place in a time of 40.73.

“What can you say about Evan?” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “He was dealt a blow with how the 110 hurdles finished at Districts. On top of that, injuring his foot to the point where we only ran him one day in prep for state. He was on crutches and in a boot leading up to and at the meet. He's a champion who displayed a championship performance. The fact that he ran his three fastest times ever post injury is just remarkable. His last race of the finals was a really tough ask. The fact that it was the day after probably was too much. We know he left it all out there. For him to be in the top eight was special. Overcoming all he did to get to that point was rewarding.”

Also competing in the hurdles was Jadah Laughlin. She got 19th in the prelims of the 100 meter hurdles clocking a 17.60 and took 21st place in the 300 hurdles prelims running a 50.71.

Luke Lambert and Tobin Engelhard went back to back in the boy’s shot put. Lambert earned 18th place with a mark of 46-09.75 and Tobin Engelhard finished in 19th with a heave of 46-08.25.

On top of the shot put, Lambert also took part in the discus. He came in 20th place overall with a throw of 134-01.

Coming in 19th place in the boy’s pole vault was Ty Beetitson. He got over 11-06 on his first attempts, cleared 12-00 on his last vault, and then went out attempting 12-06.

Alivia Pike also competed at the State Track Meet for A-G in the girl’s pole vault. She along with five other competitors failed to get over the opening height of 9-00.

In team standings, the Bluejays got 22nd on the girl’s side with 10 points. Winning the meet was Elkhorn North with 79.5 points.

Taking 32nd place was the boy’s team who scored three points. The State Champion was Sidney who finished with 66 points.

“I thought our qualifiers competed to their fullest extent at the State meet,” King said. “Four of our seven qualifiers were competing at Burke for the very first time, and that in itself is a huge learning curve. Not all our qualifiers ended their season with a PR, which I know disappointed them. If they can take what they've learned this season and apply it to next year, the next State meet can look much different for them!”