Funding secured for Wahoo Creek Watershed remaining dams

WAHOO – The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD), through a planning process in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), have selected 10 sites for earthen dams in the Wahoo Creek Watershed. The Wahoo Creek Watershed plan has the potential to reduce flooding damages to agricultural and urban land, improve water quality, and improve wildlife and aquatic habitats.

Three of the 10 dam sites have previously secured funding prior to 2022 and are moving forward through the plan. Recently, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD) was awarded with $22 million funding from the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STARWARS) special legislative committee. With the help of this funding, the remaining dams will move forward in completing the final designs and permitting.

A public information meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Clint Johannes Education Building on the East side of Lake Wanahoo. At that time, the LPNNRD will give updates on present and future activities to complete this effort.

Please direct any questions to the LPNNRD office at 402-443-4675.