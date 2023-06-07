WAHOO – There is no doubt, that this past track and field season Zach Fox of Wahoo was the cream of the crop in the area in terms of performance on the boys side. The Warrior senior had top marks in all four events he competed in and as a result, earns All-Area Track and Field captain honors for the boys.

Zach Fox’s specialties were the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. For the second straight season, he medaled at state in Class B with a time of 14.56 in the 110 hurdles and 38.92 in the 300 meter hurdles. This got him fifth place in both races.

“Zach Fox placed fifth running 14.56 in the 110 hurdles and in the 300 hurdles placed fifth running 38.92 against one of the toughest hurdle fields in recent history,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “All in all, I was pleased with how our athletes competed and we finished the season strong with our best efforts.”

To cap off his track career, Zach Fox helped the 4x400 meter relay team for Wahoo get sixth place at state by clocking a 3:25.19. This was the second year in a row that the Warriors medaled at state in the relay.

Though he didn’t compete in the open 400 at state, Zach Fox still registered the fastest time in the area in the event with a 51.94.

This year, Zach Fox finished with three medals at the Class B State Track and Field Championships. This brings his total up to six medals at state over the last two years.

Next up for the multi-sport athlete is Doane College in Crete. While at Doane, Zach Fox will be on the football and the track and field teams for the Tigers.

2023 All-Area First Team

Ashland-Greenwood: Tobin Engelhard (Shot Put), Ty Beetison (High Jump, Pole Vault), Nick Wilhite (3,200 Meter Run)

Bishop Neumann: Connor Schutt (High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump), Calvin Sassaman (400 Meter Dash, 300 Meter Hurdles, 4x400 Meter Relay), Beau Fujan (110 Meter Hurdles), Kannon Cada (4x400 Meter Relay), Henry Stuhr (4x400 Meter Relay), William Sassaman (4x400 Meter Relay)

Cedar Bluffs: Graham Huffman (4x800 Meter Relay), Nash Honeywell (4x800 Meter Relay), Oscar Tauson (4x800 Meter Relay), Christopher Amaya (4x800 Meter Relay)

Raymond Central: Gavin Gehle (Long Jump), Landon Lubischer (1,600 Meter Run), Cole Dubas (3,200 Meter Run)

Wahoo: Jake Scanlon (Shot Put, Discus), Benji Nelson (Triple Jump), Sam Edmonds (100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash,4x100 Meter Relay, 4x400 Meter Relay), Zach Fox (400 Meter Dash, 300 Meter Hurdles, 110 Meter Hurdles, 4x400 Meter Relay), Kyle Babst (1,600 Meter Run, 800 Meter Run, 4x400 Meter Relay, 4x800 Meter Relay), Peyton Hurt (4x100 Meter Relay), Avery Wieting (4x100 Meter Relay), Kip Brigham (4x100 Meter Relay), Garrett Grandgenett (4x400 Meter Relay, 4x800 Meter Relay), Caden Smart (4x800 Meter Relay), Calvin Babst (4x800 Meter Relay)

Yutan: Derek Wacker (Discus, 4x100 Meter Relay), Zach Krajicek (100 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay), Jett Arensberg (200 Meter Dash, 4x100 Meter Relay), AJ Arensberg (800 Meter Run), Joey Benjamin (4x100 Meter Relay)