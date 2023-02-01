Fourth quarter rally dooms Bluejays in conference tournament

ARLINGTON – For the second time this year, the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team lost to Arlington. An 18-point fourth quarter by the Eagles resulted in the Bluejays falling 46-40 on Jan. 24 during the Capitol Conference tournament.

To kick off the scoring in the contest, Alivia Pike knocked down a three. Eight more points were put up by the Bluejays in the first as they built an 11-8 lead.

Similar to the first quarter, A-G got a three from Paige Comstock to start the second. The Bluejays were held to just three more points the rest of the half which led to the score being tied at 17-17.

The pace picked up offensively in the third for A-G with a fast break layup from Jaycee Fangmeyer that made it 25-24 in favor of the Eagles. By the end of the quarter, the Bluejays had outscored Arlington 13-11 and led 30-28.

Things changed in the fourth when the Eagles started the final frame on an 11-0 scoring run. A-G finally stopped the bleeding with a pair of threes from Emma Keith and Fangmeyer that trimmed their deficit down to 42-36.

Ultimately that was as close as the Bluejays would get as they went on to lose by the same point margin.

In the rebounding department, A-G pulled down 22 rebounds compared to 22 for Arlington. The Bluejays made 28% from the field, 31% from three and 76% at the free throw line.

Keith was A-G’s leading scorer with 19 points and Pike was also in double figures with 10. Ending up with six points was Fangmeyer, Comstock had four and Marley Glock finished with one.

The Bluejays were able to salvage one win in the conference tournament when they knocked off Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 41-22 at home in a consolation game on Jan. 27.

Out of the gate, it was A-G who went up by eight points on a three from Keith. The Bluejays put up one more point in the first and had an 11-2 edge.

In the second, the Raiders were able to outscore A-G 8-7. Despite this, A-G still led 18-10 at halftime.

Out of the break, the Bluejays had their best scoring quarter of the game with 15 points in the third. This increased their advantage to 33-17 heading to the final frame.

Another eight points put up by A-G in the fourth helped them secure a 19 point victory.

Pacing the Bluejays with 12 points was Keith and Comstock had eight. Raeghan Craven ended up with six points and Bree Schefdore had four. Glock, Fangmeyer and Pike each scored three points and Jadah Laughlin finished with two.

This week the Bluejays played Nebraska City at home on Jan. 30 and then were at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 31. They then played at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Lincoln Lutheran and were at Douglas County West at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.