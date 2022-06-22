Four grandbabies in next four months for Ashland grandma

ASHLAND – Rhonda Riecken is tickled pink…and blue.

The number of grandchildren for this rural Ashland grandmother will nearly double in the next four months as all four of her daughters are pregnant at the same time.

“We’re very excited,” said Rhonda, who along with husband Scott, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of these four babies, starting very soon.

The first of the four grandbabies is set to arrive any day now. Morgan Schachenmeyr’s due date for her first child was June 19. As of Monday, she had not yet had the baby, but was likely going to be induced this week, according to Rhonda.

Morgan and her husband, Kerry, who live in Raymond, have chosen to not know the sex of the child before birth, Rhonda also reports. Morgan is the Riecken’s second youngest daughter.

In just a few weeks, Rhonda and Scott’s youngest daughter Kendall Washburn is scheduled to give birth to a boy around July 10. She and husband Cole Washburn live in Greenwood. It is also the first child for the couple.

At the end of summer, oldest daughter Charly Spangler will give birth to a girl. This baby is expected around Aug. 22. This will be the third child for Charly and husband Patrick, who live in Seward. They have a son and a daughter.

The final grandchild to be born will be to Serena Hagedorn, the Rieckens’ second oldest daughter. Serena and husband Justin are expecting their fourth child in early October. They already have three daughters. The family lives in Douglas.

Rhonda said her daughters didn’t expect to be pregnant at the same time. While the younger daughters were trying to start their families at this time, Charly and Serena hadn’t planned to add to their families at this time. Until now, of course.

Now plans are underway to welcome these new bundles of joy into the families, and Rhonda is certainly excited to do so. She looks forward to holidays with lots of little ones.

“I can’t wait until Christmas,” she said.

All four babies will be born in Lincoln. Three will be at the same hospital, while Morgan chose another health care center in the Capital City for her baby’s birth, Rhonda said.

The final baby shower for the four sisters was held earlier this month. Rhonda said it will likely be the last time the girls get together for a while, as the babies start to be born.

At the shower, Rhonda soaked in the atmosphere and enjoyed watching her daughters celebrate being pregnant together and the new babies they will be bringing into the world soon.

