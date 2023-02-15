BENNINGTON – Four Ashland-Greenwood wrestlers punched their tickets to state at the B-1 District Tournament at Bennington on Feb. 10 and 11. Qualifying for the Bluejays were Blaine Christo at 145 pounds, Ty Beetison at 160, Treyton Tweton at 170 and Luke Lambert at 285 pounds.

This helped A-G take fifth place overall with 100 points scored. Winning the meet was Omaha Skutt with 233.5 points and Bennington came in second with 209.5 points.

The top finisher for the Bluejays was Luke Lambert who won at heavyweight. After receiving a bye in the first round, he pinned his way to the title in 0:12, 0:25 and 1:50 against Nathan Bevard of Douglas County West, Kale Kaufmann of Bennington and Tucker Shabram of O’Neill.

Beetison at 160 pounds battled his way to a third place finish with a 3-1 record over two days. The senior’s first win was a 15-0 tech fall of Eli Barner of Wayne in the quarterfinals. After losing a 14-4 major decision against Nolan Hill of Seward, Beetison pinned Anthony Miller of O’Neill and Kruse Williamson of Beatrice in 1:49 and 4:33.

Starting out with a 2-0 record at 145 pounds was Blaine Christo with a 15-0 major decision against Jace Hanshaw of Beatrice and a pin in 0:40 over Gabriel Cobian of Seward. He would then lose a 6-3 decision against Ashton Munsell of Wayne and earned a 12-1 major decision against Bryson Rock of Platteview and a 3-0 decision over AJ Parrish of Bennington to get third place.

The final third place finisher for A-G was Tweton at 170 pounds. He picked up two pins in 1:15 and 5:21 against Layne Boever of Bennington and Aiden Liston of Wayne and then got a 4-1 decision over Layne Boever of Bennington. In the semifinals he lost a 14-4 major decision against Nolan Hill of Seward and won by medical forfeit over Merrick Johnson of Beatrice in the third place match.

All picking up at least one win or a bye and reaching the consolation semifinals for the Bluejays were Walker Terry at 106 pounds, Davis Brady at 120, Isaac Christo at 138, Austyn Cote at 152 and Jaden Wilsey at 220.

The four state qualifiers for the Bluejays will compete at the Class B State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 16 to 18.