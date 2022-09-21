Former Ashland Gazette editor returns to roots, photography

ASHLAND – Jeff Carney’s journalism career started in Ashland.

While a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Carney was tapped to work at The Ashland Gazette by his father, Zean Carney, when he purchased the newspaper in 1988.

During that time, Carney also worked as a freelance photographer for the Associated Press. When he graduated from UNL with a degree in journalism in 1990, he took a job with the Associated Press’s Kansas City bureau. Although he hated to leave Ashland, it was too tempting to pass up a job that allowed him to photograph Chiefs and Royals games along with breaking news all over the Midwest and beyond.

A few years later, Carney took a job with the Des Moines Register, a newspaper he had interned with during college. For five years he was a staff photojournalist for the award-winning paper, until he was hired by the Omaha World-Herald in late 1995. After returning to his home state, his first assignment was to cover the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2, 1996. Through his lens, he saw Tommie Frazier lead the Huskers to a national championship by beating Florida 62-24.

Carney made a name for himself as a photojournalist. His photographs were published in newspapers around the country and in magazines like Life and National Geographic.

“My work has appeared in lots of publications,” he said.

As Carney’s star continued to rise in the industry, he was persuaded to take a leadership role as assistant managing editor at the World-Herald. Over the years, he moved through the leadership ranks as the company saw multiple ownership changes. The newspaper was purchased by Warren Buffet in 2004 and became part of BH Media Group. In 2020, Lee Enterprises bought BH Media and Carney’s role in the company expanded even more.

Over the years, Carney began working the digital area of journalism. He was working as a corporate senior director TownNews, a digital media and online publishing company also owned by Lee Enterprises.

He started a drone photography program for BH Media Group, but hadn’t got very far with it before Lee Enterprises purchased the business.

Under Lee Enterprises, Carney renewed his interest in drones and started the media company’s first drone program. He had to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, which includes extensive training and testing.

After obtaining his certification, Carney led a group of willing photographers from across Lee’s 77 markets spread throughout 26 states.

But just as the program was getting started, the COVID-19 pandemic began. One of the areas where Lee planned to use drone photography was sporting events, but they were shut down by the pandemic.

Drone photography brought Carney back to his roots.

“It got me connected back to the photography part of the business and reinforced what I wanted to do,” he said.

Earlier this year, when Carney was offered a buy out and chose to retire, he took the opportunity to bring photography back to the forefront.

“I always looked back fondly at doing that creative part of the business,” he said.

And he used his expertise in drone photography to lead the way.

“I told myself that’s what I really wanted to do, to build on the movement with drone work,” he said.

He has started his own business, Carney Photography, which includes drone, video and standard photography. He has contracts with AP, USA Today, the Washington Post and Reuters for editorial drone photography.

“So if breaking news happens, I’m going to get a call to do something,” he said.

Drones can also be applied to commercial photography in areas like business, agribusiness or mapping, Carney said.

When he puts the drone away, Carney picks up his Sony digital camera and gets to work on commercial photography jobs like taking head shots for businesses, photographing houses for realtors or taking pictures of high school seniors.

Carney also plans to get work on editorial photography, like in the early days of his journalism career. His name may appear on photographs that are published in local newspapers or magazines as he’s out and about capturing the events in the area.

“Back to what I enjoyed the most,” he said.

His business is headquartered at his home at a lake community near Ashland. Years after working at the Gazette, Carney returned to Ashland to buy a home at Thomas Lakes, a lake community north of Ashland. He and his wife, Wendy Boyer, recently moved to Sandy Pointe, another local gated neighborhood anchored by a body of water.

Even though he lived in the Ashland area for many years, Carney felt removed from the community because his job included a lot of travel that kept him from getting to know the people in the area.

Now that he’s retired, Carney plans to remedy that. He has joined the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce and is enjoying the chance to reconnect with Ashland.

“There couldn’t be a better time to come back and reintroduce myself,” he said.

Carney has watched as Ashland has grown and evolved over the past 16 years he has lived in the area. He’s intrigued by the presence of the arts community and Ashland’s recent designation as a Creative District by the Nebraska Arts Council.

While commercial and editorial assignments will pay the bills, Carney also plans to get creative with his camera and drone. A few weeks ago he took a trip to the Black Hills in South Dakota and made his way through the Sandhills of Nebraska with camera in hand.

The photographer is also drawn to the Platte River, where he enjoys photographing the scenery and wildlife.

Those are the kinds of trips that Carney will do in between paying photography gigs.

“I’ll pack the quiet days with stuff I care about,” he said.

Taking photographs without the pressure of a deadline is something every photographer yearns for. Carney has found that sweet spot, with just a few exceptions when it comes to photographing a scene like Chimney Rock at sunset.

“The only deadline is the light,” he said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.