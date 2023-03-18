50 Years Ago

(March 16, 1973)

Waterloo High School hosted the ECNC one-act play contest March 12 under the direction of Lyle Gourley of Fort Calhoun. Nine schools participated in sweepstakes competition and eight in the one-act play contest.

About 110 students participated, in which Mead won the Sweepstakes Trophy in speaking followed by East Butler, Cedar Bluffs, Murdock, Malcolm and Fort Calhoun; Fort Calhoun won the one-act play trophy.

Other schools participating were Prague, Waterloo and Yutan.

Judges were from John F. Kennedy College and included Connie Dillow, who judged the one-act plays and Chester Karlstrom judging the speech end.

John L. Sullivan, director of the Department of Motor Vehicles announced today that effective March 16, 1973, driver’s license examinations for Saunders County will be held at the Wahoo National Guard Armory from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

z Sullivan met with the Saunders County officials at their request earlier to discuss their concern over the driver’s testing facilities in Saunders County.

A $36,000 federal grant for improvements to three Wahoo parks has been announced by Congressman Charles Thone.

The federal funds will be matched with local funds for improvements at Municipal City Park, Fourth and Elm streets; Bel-Aire Park, 13th and Bel-Aire streets; and Placek Park, 15th and Broadway streets.

At Municipal Park, the work will include renovating the ballfield lighting, installing playground equipment, lighting the tennis courts and burying electrical lines.

At Bel-Aire, a picnic shelter will be built and playground equipment will be installed.

Playground equipment will be bought and placed in Placek Park.

25 Years Ago

(March 12, 1998)

It’s been business as usual at the Prague grain elevator. Farmers Co-op Elevator of Prague merged with Farmer’s Union Co-op Association of Cedar Bluffs as of March 1.

Randy Schwarts, general manager of the Cedar bluffs co-op, said the merger will not change the operation of the elevator and no immediate changes are planned at the Prague facility.

He said a new chemical facility is currently being built about one-half mile west of Cedar Bluffs.

Greg Fujan, board president of the Prague Co-op stockholders, said the merger will allow the cooperative to expand and more of the customer’s needs.

“We will be able to provide patrons with a wider range of products and services,” he said.

Currently, the Prague facility offers fuel, liquid fertilizer and feed in addition to grain purchasing and storage. Prague customers will now also have access to the new chemical facility near Cedar Bluffs.

Prague co-op stockholder’s board secretary Jerome Ostry said the merger should give both facilities an advantage in the purchasing market.

He said one larger co-op sometimes has different options than two smaller ones might.

“If you’re a bigger company, you can usually buy supplies and products cheaper.”

Prague Co-op stockholders cleared the way for the merger at a special meeting held the end of January.

According to Ostry, the vote was 71-6 in favor of the merger.

Fujan said the Prague board accepted the resignation of their manager in April 1997. The facility has had an interim manager since that time.

Two members of the Prague stockholders board will join the Cedar Bluff stockholder’s board.

Schwarts, who will now serve as general manager at both facilities, said the addition of the two members will make a nine member board for the Farmer’s Union Co-op Association.

He said the Cedar Bluffs Co-op was looking to expend and “spread out.” The merger with Prague allows them to do that, Schwartz said.

Several area basketball players have recently been recognized by the East Central Nebraska Conference.

Eddie Couch and Regan Else, both from Mead, were named to the ECNC first team (north division). Yutan’s Jason Cate and Josh Engle were named to the second team along with Cedar Bluffs’ Jeremy Prchal.

Mead’s Lynsey Moline was named to the girls first team (north division), along with Yutan’s Brenda Simons.

Jenn Nelson and Shelley Hagemann from Yutan were named to the second team. Mead’s Penny Couch was also on the second team.

10 Years Ago

(March 5, 2013)

A familiar face will be filling a new role at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools.

At Monday evening’s Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, the board approved the hiring of Athletic Director Kevin Janssen to be the district’s new Kindergarten through 12th grade interim principal.

According to Cedar Bluffs Superintendent Harlan Ptomey, Janssen was one of several candidates the district considered for the position.

The district received 48 applicants for the position. The hiring committee rimmed that number down 10 12, and then requested a submitted essay from the remaining candidates, in addition to the application materials they already submitted.

The four final candidates were interviewed by four panels composed of six people each.

“Everyone was able to ask their questions and then they rated each of the candidates,” explained Ptomey. “Then I did the math, and Janssen consistently rated at the top.”

Janssen’s contract will start July 1. Unlike the previous principal’s contract, which was for 180 days per academic year, Janssen’s contract will include 230 workdays per academic year.

Wahoo High School hired Kevin Scheef away from David City Aquinas in 2001 and entrusted him with one of the most storied basketball programs in Nebraska high school history.

Last weekend, Scheef and his Warriors finished their season undefeated and brought home the school’s 10th state title.

The success brought back memories of another proud time in the Warrior history books.

For a 10-year stretch from 1988 through 1998, the Wahoo Warrior basketball team was the most dominant team in the state. The Warriors won eight state championships during that 10-year stretch.

The Warriors put together a record of 161-1 during a seven-year stretch under legendary Coach Mick Anderson.

1994 Wahoo alum Mike Hancock was a starter for two of those state championships in 1993 and 1994.

Hancock remains active and visible in the Wahoo community.

Hancock said the drive and dedication of this year’s team was very evident, especially after last year’s loss to Boys Town in the C-1 final.

Wahoo senior Jonathan Abbott approached Hancock last April and asked for help to become a better basketball player.

“I worked with Jon all the way up until the day before the state tournament this year. He came to me and told me that he wanted to be an all-state player and wanted to win a state championship. I said, ‘let’s get to work,’” Hancock said.

Abbott went through hour and two-hour individual workouts, getting up 500 or 600 shots during each one. It is that work ethic and determination shown by Abbott and his Warrior teammates that reminded Hancock of the team’s that he played with under Anderson

“They are a resilient team. They are a mentally tough team. They never got rattled and they never backed down,” Hancock added. “Those are the things that this year’s team had in common with the teams that I was a part of.”