DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Cody F. Cramer, Oelwein, Iowa, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

New Civil Cases

Edward S. Sieck and Cheryl L. McClimans-Siek vs. Bob Long and Helen Long.

Farmer’s Business Network, Inc. vs. Wayne C. Jonas.

Nick Brand and Lisa Brand vs. Shane Vetick.

Amy T. Chadwell vs. Nick A. Chadwell, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Joshua Rathe vs. Erin Rathe, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Brandon L. Wolfe, Yutan, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, fined $100.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Jose D. Leon Tirado, Lincoln, $75.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Pedro Rivera Polo, Columbus, Ohio, $75; Jose D. Leon Tirado, Lincoln, $75.

Improper/defective vehicle lighting: Pedro Rivera Polo, Columbus, Ohio, $25.

Violate no passing zone: Jacob S. Nieman, Fremont, $25.

Violate stop or yield sign: Christopher T. Styskal, Ceresco, $75.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Ann E. Suter, Bellevue, $75; Shana M. Kemerling, Wahoo, $200.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Ann E. Suter, Bellevue, $25; Olivia W. Myers, Mead, $25; Luis M. Chacon Gonzalez, Columbus, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Luis M. Chacon Gonzalez, Columbus, $75.

Unlawful/fictitious display of plates/renew tab: Melisa A. Wonder, Lincoln, $50; Brandon D. Carter, Omaha, $50.

Wahoo Police Department

Violate stop or yield sign: Romeo Aleman, Wahoo, $75.

Speeding: Romeo Aleman, Wahoo, $25.

Ashland Police Department

Speeding: Troy L. Gartner, Lincoln, $75.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Audrey S. Hansen Estate to Leon W. and Patty A. Vermeline, 26-16-06 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Margaret J. Peterson Estate to Douglas D. Peterson, lot 10 and partial lot 11 in block 110, County of Wahoo.

Alan Wiles Trust to Brayden L. Whitehead, 31-13-10 partial N 1/2 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Ronald F. and Rose Sabatka to Ryan L. Sabatka, 29-14-06 SE 1/4 NE 1/4; 34-14-06 SE 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Patricia J. Hall to Patricia D. Keast, lot 25, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.

Ruhlman Development Company, LLC to Wayne J. and Dean A. Fedde, lot 5, Oxbow Crossing 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Kathleen M. Kail to Timothy C. Barrett Trust, 34-16-07 SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Juliann Kuhn to Timothy C. Barrett Trust, 34-16-07 SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Richard L. and Monica M. Benzel to Timothy C. Barrett Trust, 34-16-07 SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Douglas J. and Kristine A. Lanik, et al, and David R. and Michelle M. Woita, et al, to Timothy C. Barrett Trust, 34-16-07 SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Jeffrey J. and Amy S. Fredrick to Jeffrey J. Fredrick Trust, et al, and Amy S. Fredrick Trust, et al, lot 178, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.

Robert J. and Mary E. Bartek to Roma Farms, LLC, 16-13-08 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Robert J. Bartek to Robert J. and Mary E. Bartek, 16-13-08 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Mary E. Bartek Trust to Robert J. and Mary E. Bartek, 16-13-08 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Roma Farms, LLC to Robert J. Bartek Trust, et al, and Mary E. Bartek Trust, et al, 16-13-08 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Robert W. and Connie L. Williams to Robert and Connie Williams Trust, 11-15-08 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Robert W. and Connie L. Williams to Robert and Connie Williams Trust, 11-15-08 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Robert W. and Connie L. Williams to Robert and Connie Williams Trust, 11-15-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Robert W. and Connie L. Williams to Robert and Connie Williams Trust, 11-15-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Patrick and Jessica Kurth to Andrew and Emily Feely, lot 5 in block 3, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.

Blake P. and Mary L. Keiser to Daniel R. and Rosemarie Myers, lot 98, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Brian David and Heidi Ellen Irish to Jill K. Rotella, 31-16-09 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Samuel and Meredith L. Malson to Blake and Mary Keiser, 10-13-09 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.