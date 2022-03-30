Food trucks add flair to soccer mornings

ASHLAND – Rather than buying a hot dog or a bag of popcorn as they watch the young soccer players kick a ball around the soccer field on Saturday mornings, fans and foodies can grab a treat off of a food truck instead.

Ashland Greenwood Soccer League board member Shea Perillo thought up the idea to bring in food trucks during the weekly league games to make up for the fact that there are no facilities for a concession stand at the soccer fields.

But the food trucks aren’t just for the parents and fans of youth soccer. The public is also invited to enjoy the sweet and savory treats provided by the mobile food vendors.

“The whole community is welcome to show up and show their support,” said Perillo.

Each Saturday morning in April, a food truck is scheduled to park near the soccer fields, which are located on Euclid Street near 12th Street.

Games begin at 9 a.m. and run as late as 1 p.m. However, the food trucks will not be there the entire time, Perillo said. Each truck has set its own schedule, but they will be on location at some point during the games.

To start things off, Three Rivers Kona Ice will be there from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 2. The following Saturday, April 9, Sweet Treats Mini Donuts from Omaha sets up shop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Corn Dog Company, also from Omaha, is scheduled to show up at 10 a.m. and will serve until 12 p.m. on April 16. On April 23, The Beanery, a coffee shop with a location in Ashland, will have two baristas on hands to serve coffee and other beverages, as well as treats, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On the final Saturday of the soccer season, April 30, the Kona Ice truck makes a return visit.

Each food vendor will donate to the soccer league, either with a percentage of sales or a good will donation. Perillo said the money is used to improve the program, which offers soccer to area youth in the fall and the spring.

There were 132 kids in preK to seventh grade signed up for the fall soccer league. This spring, there are nearly 100 more children wearing soccer jerseys, with a whopping 229 registered to play.

As a result of the rapid growth in players, the league added a sixth field to the soccer complex, Perillo said. That meant buying more goal posts and nets. They are also adding signs to indicate each field’s number.

The soccer league played in Greenwood for many years, but moved to Ashland last year, according to Perillo.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.