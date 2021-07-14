Food options abound for this year’s Stir-Up

ASHLAND – Food has always been a part of Stir-Up, but this year the variety of offerings has exploded to include a food court and many more options throughout the community celebration.

The food fest begins Friday night with the Ashland-Greenwood High School Spirit Squad’s Swine and Dine meal offered in the commons area prior to the coronation ceremony. High schoolers will continue to feed the famished during the FBLA’s outdoor movie on the north side of the high school, where they will sell candy and popcorn to movie goers.

Saturday dawns bright and early with a breakfast of biscuits and sausage gravy and scrambled eggs by Boy Scout Troop 34 at i3bank (formerly Bank of Ashland). To satisfy your craving for sweets, head to Willow Point Gallery at 9 a.m. for the Hightshoe Family Bake Sale, where the talented bakers have created more tempting tidbits than you can imagine.

Following the Grand Parade on Saturday morning, there are numerous choices for lunch. The Ashland Historical Society is again hosting the popular Lunch on the Lawn at the Ashland History Museum (the former public library), where delicious creations made by Pat Yardley will be ready for consumption.