Fisher excels in MLB debut

PHILADELPHIA— A year ago, Nate Fisher was employed by the First National Bank of Omaha determining whether to approve commercial loans. On Sunday, at Citizens Bank Park in his major league debut, he issued a denial to Phillies hitters.

Fisher sparkled in pitching three scoreless innings, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and the New York Mets rallied past Philadelphia 10-9.

“It’s pretty surreal right now,” Fisher said. “I’m so thankful and so blessed for the opportunity. It hasn’t even sunk in yet.”

Fisher allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two.

“This is my dream,” he said.

The 26-year-old lefty went undrafted out of the University of Nebraska before pitching in 12 games at Single-A for the Seattle Mariners organization in 2019.

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 halting his baseball career, Fisher followed a former coach into banking in 2020 in his hometown. He worked there until June 2021 when he re-signed with the Mariners, making it all the way to Triple-A. This season with the Mets organization, Fisher was 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 games at Double-A Binghamton and 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse before his call-up prior to Sunday’s game.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

When Fisher entered in the fifth, he caught more than a few people by surprise.

“I didn’t even know who this guy was when he came into the game today,” Canha said.

Fisher retired three batters and walked one, then walked Kyle Schwarber to lead off the sixth before being forced to sit out a 46-minute rain delay. He returned and got three straight outs before finishing by facing the minimum in a scoreless seventh.

For Fisher, it was just another day at the office.

Tougher work environment?

“Probably the Phillies lineup — but those days can get long at the bank, too,” he said, laughing.