First team defense built around physical mentality

Wahoo

185-pound junior defensive end really came into his own this season for the Warriors.

Lavaley got better with every snap and by the end of the year he took over portions of the game.

He led the team with 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and recovered a fumble.

He also played along the offensive line for the Warriors in 2020.

Nick Laughlin, Sr.

Mead

What this guy lacked in size he more than made up for with an aggressive motor.

Laughlin teamed with junior AJ Carritt to bookend the Raider defensive line.

He finished second on the team with 62 tackles, recovered a fumble and made three tackles behind the line of scrimmage and added 1.5 quarterback sacks.

Gavin Kube, Jr.

Yutan

Impressive physical specimen (6-3, 205 pounds), who wreaked havoc on the defensive side of the football for the 10-2 Chieftains.

Kube took over games late in the season and at times was unblockable even when double-teamed.