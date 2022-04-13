Fireworks to usher in new Heroes Banners

ASHLAND – The latest cycle of Heroes Banners, which herald local veterans, will be ushered in with a spectacular ceremony complete with skydivers and fireworks.

Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, has organized an event that will introduce the new cycle of banners and present to the families the “retired” banners that were displayed along Highway 6 and Highway 66 in recent years.

“This will be one of the most patriotic events ever to take place in Ashland,” Pfeiffer said.

The Hometown Heroes ceremony will take place on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium, adjacent to Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School.

The evening will kick off with four skydivers floating to the ground. The final skydiver will carry the American flag, Pfeiffer said.

A combined effort between Ashland-Greenwood Boy Scout Troop 34, Ashland American Legion Post 129 Color Guard and representatives from the Nebraska National Guard stationed at Camp Ashland will present the colors. A huge flag will also be displayed on the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department’s ladder truck at the other end of the field.

During the playing of the National Anthem, a flyover by the Nebraska National Guard is planned, weather permitting, Pfeiffer said.

The 39 banners that were displayed in 2018-19 will be presented one-by-one to the families sitting in the stands. These banners were supposed to be given to the families in 2020, but the Chamber could not hold a ceremony retiring the old and introducing the new banners because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the 2018 banners are returned to the families, the 50 banners that were on display in 2020-21 will then be presented to those families

Once the old banners have been retired, the new banners will be presented. Pfeiffer said they have increased the amount of banners that will be displayed this year by changing the set up so two banners can be displayed on each pole.

“We will have 75 new banners,” Pfeiffer said.

One reason for the increase is the higher demand for banners during the third cycle. Pfeiffer said he had as many as 20 applications in one day alone.

As each banner is brought out, a biography of the veteran will be read, including his or her military service and awards, Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer said he had lined up about 60 people to help present both sets of banners, but several have had to cancel for various reasons. He is asking for more volunteers to help with the ceremony by calling 402-944-2050.

“We need 50 to 60 volunteers to carry the banners onto the football field and return them to the families,” he said in an email Monday morning.

The ceremony will also include a speech by Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Saunders County in the U.S. House of Representatives in the Second District. Saunders County was recently added to the district after redistricting following the 2020 US Census.

Bacon retired from the Air Force as a brigadier general after a 30-year career. He was first elected to Congress in 2016 and is currently running for reelection.

The ceremony concludes with a red, white and blue fireworks show that will include a 21-gun salute followed by the playing of “Taps.”

Concessions will not be offered during the event, but Pfeiffer said the public can bring their own beverages. However, as this event is located on school property, no alcohol is allowed.

In 2018, the Chamber initiated the Heroes Banner program to give local residents an opportunity to honor family members who served in the military with banners along the highway.

The program proved to be very popular. During the first two-year cycle, all 39 of the banners bearing the name and photograph of the service member sold out quickly. Three years ago the openings were rapidly snapped up again, even though the number of banners was increased to over 50.

Initially the banners were hung on Highway 6 from Subway to the intersection of Highway 66. But two years ago when the number of banners were increased, they began to decorate Highway 66 on the overpass into town.

The third cycle of banners will be displayed for three years instead of two as the warranty has been extended on the banners, Pfeiffer said.

“They guarantee them for three years now,” he added.

Pfeiffer said local residents Bob Luebbe and Kent Rung have donated to the Heroes Banner program and the ceremony, as well as Ashland American Legion Post 129, the Ashland Sons of American Legion Post 129 and Ashland American Legion Riders Post 129.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.