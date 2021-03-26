Fifth generation in place to take over Konecky farm

WAHOO – Tom Sr. and Marie Konecky had 10 children, but there were no issues when it came to who would inherit the family dairy farm, called Beauty View Farm.

When the oldest son, Tom Jr., was in high school, he knew he wanted to farm with his father.

“I wanted to play in the dirt and it’s pretty hard to start on your own,” Tom Jr. said.

Marie said it was natural that he took over.

“None of (the other children) wanted to stay in milking,” she said.

Beauty View Farm lies on a hill along Highway 92 west of Wahoo. The original piece of land, one mile long and a quarter of a mile deep, was purchased from the railroad by Tom Sr.’s grandparents, Frank and Frantiska (“Franny”) Konecky, who were both born in the Czech Republic.

When Frank Konecky retired from farming, he handed the farm over to two of his sons, Vince and Emil. The land was divided between the two, but Emil didn’t want to farm, so he sold his portion to Vincent, who was younger.

Vincent married Helen Zimola and they had one child – Tom Sr. – who worked alongside his father on the farm from a very early age.