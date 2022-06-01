Fantastic pair of hurdlers named Wahoo Newspaper captains

WAHOO- This year’s race for Wahoo Newspaper captain of the boy’s track and field team was neck and neck between Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood and Kamdyn Swartz of Bishop Neumann. As a result, the decision was made to name them co-captains for 2022.

This is Shepard’s second appearance as the captain of the All-Area squad. He was also the captain a season ago where he earned top marks in three different events.

With competition level rising around him in the area this year, Shepard only had the fastest time in the 110 meter hurdles where he ran a 14.73. He finished with the second fastest time in the 300 hurdles posting a 40.34 and also had the second best mark in the high jump by clearing 6-03.

On top of the individual accolades, Shepard was a huge part of the team’s success this year, specifically helping the Bluejays win the Capital Conference for the first time since 2002. On that day in Yutan, he claimed gold in the 110 and the 300 meter hurdles and also took home second in the high jump. He was also a member of the 4x100 meter relay team who took silver as well.

Heading into the district meet, you could have made the argument Shepard was a shoe end to make state in three events. He started the meet off strong by getting second in the high jump, but then disaster struck in the 110 meter hurdles.

He ended up clipping a hurdle and wasn’t able to get to state in the event. On top of that, according to Head Coach Brian Thimm, he was in a lot of pain.

Even with the setback Shepard suffered, he was able to block out the physical and mental anguish in the 300 meter hurdle finals. He ended up running a 40.40 to win which broke a 30 year old A-G Track and Field record.

Leading into state Shepard was in a medical boot and only practiced the day leading up to state. He also ended up having to drop out of the high jump competition event though he qualified.

Similar to districts, Shepard fought to the pain to win his heat of 300 meter hurdles on the first day of the Class B State Track Meet. In the finals of the event, Shepard wasn’t able to post one of his better times but was still able to come in sixth place.

The perseverance Shepard showed in facing adversity for not just the first, but the second time in two years was second to none.

For Kamdyn Swartz, he in his own right has excelled when it has come to the hurdle events. The senior rarely lost this year in the 110 meter hurdles and also did something nobody else did in the 300 meter hurdles by posting a time under 40 seconds.

This year, Swartz had the fastest time in the area in the 300 meter hurdles with a 39.83 and was only behind Shepard when it came to the 110 meter hurdles clocking a 14.75.

Similar to Shepard, Swartz was able to help power Neumann to lots of team success which include a district crown and fourth place finish in Class C at state. At districts, he was able to capture a first place finish in the 110 meter hurdles and got to state with a third place finish in the 300 meter hurdles.

In the last meet of his high school career at state, Swartz went out with a bang as he battled for gold in the 110 and the 300 meter hurdles. He ended up coming up short of that goal in both races with second place finishes but ran personal record times in the process.

“It’s great that I was able to run PRs these last few days,” Swartz said. “In the end, it is all I can really ask for at the end of the season. I have been trying to get under 15 for a long time in the 100 hurdles, so that was great to be able to accomplish that.”

Both standouts track careers will not end after high school. Shepard will compete at Midland University and Swartz will do the same at Iowa Western Community College.

Wahoo Newspaper All-Area First Team

Ashland-Greenwood- Ty Beetison (Pole Vault), Evan Shepard (High Jump, 300 meter hurdles, 110 meter hurdles), Elliot Gossin (3,200 meter run); Bishop Neumann: Connor Schutt (High Jump, Triple Jump), Luke Meis (800 meter run, 4x400 meter relay, 4x800 meter relay), Joey Ehrhorn (3,200 meter run), Kamdyn Swartz (300 meter hurdles, 110 meter hurdles), Calvin Sassaman (4x400 meter relay), Trent Moundry (4x400 meter relay), Michael Lynch (4x400 meter relay, 4x800 meter relay), Jude Polacek (4x800 meter relay), Joseph Haberman (4x800 meter relay); Mead: Branden Koranda (Long Jump); Raymond Central: Tavis Steele (800 meter run); Wahoo: Carson Lavaley (Shot Put, Discus), Jake Scanlon (Shot Put, Discus), Michael Robinson (Pole Vault), Curtis Swahn (Long Jump, 4x100 meter relay), Benji Nelson (Triple Jump), Waylon Sherman (100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 4x100 meter relay), Malachi Bordovsky (400 meter dash, 4x400 meter relay), Garrett Grandgenett (400 meter dash, 4x400 meter relay), Kyle Babst (1,600 meter run, 4x800 meter relay), Josh Edmonds (4x100 meter relay), Sam Edmonds (4x100 meter relay, 4x400 meter relay), Zach Fox (4x400 meter relay), Andrew Waido (4x800 meter relay), Caden Smart (4x800 meter relay), Ales Adamec (4x800 meter relay); Yutan: Josh Jessen (100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 4x100 meter relay), Carter Tichota (1,600 meter run), Zach Krajicek (4x100 meter relay), Jett Arensburg (4x100 meter relay), Derek Wacker (4x100 meter relay)