Experience on both sides of the ball should help Bluejays in 2022

ASHLAND-It was another fantastic regular season for the Ashland-Greenwood football team as they finished with an undefeated mark for the second straight year and as District Champions. The excitement continues to build around the team this season as well with a good core of players back on both sides of the ball, which should help the Bluejays be near the top of C-1 once again.

“In any class, especially C-1 you want to be able to run the ball and stop the run,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We feel like we return our core players, the group that returns are kind of molded for that. We feel very comfortable that they can share the load to start the season as we ease the rest of the players in. I think anytime you return that type of group of players, it takes a little pressure off the newer guys to make a difference right away.”

In total A-G returns three starters on the offensive line, two on the defensive line, and three linebackers. They also have their entire backfield coming back which includes quarterback Dane Jacobsen who threw for 1,519 yards and 19 touchdowns and the three main running backs Nathan Upton, Drake Zimmerman, and Logan Sobota who rushed for 898, 603, and 309 yards on the ground and compiled 22 scores.

Where the Bluejays will look to improve is in the receiving game and the kicking game with the graduation of All-Stater and Shrine Bowler Evan Shepard and Carter Washburn. Together the receiving duo had over 1,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns scored.

Thomas Spears who played a lot on the defensive side of the ball last year, will be the primary go-to receiver. Last season he had 159 receiving yards and one touchdown. Other players Thompson looks to make an impact at the position include Lleyton West, Isaac Carson, and Colton Cerveny.

In the kicking game, Payden Alexander will take over as the starter. Thompson stated he has liked what he has seen from the junior and believes he will do a good job.

Moving to the defensive side of the football, Jacobsen looks to jump into a role at safety alongside Austyn Cote. There will also be a lot of inexperience at the cornerback position where Zimmerman, Isaac Carson, and Ty Beetison will be getting snaps for the first time.

“There was some leadership on that group last year and some kids who really took on that role,” Thompson said. “We do lose a little leadership, but I’m excited with the guys we do have coming back to pick that up.”

The schedule will also play no favors for this experienced A-G squad. Out of the gate, they play the defending Class C-1 State Champs Columbus Lakeview and then take on Aurora who was in the State Title game in Class B last year in week three. In total, the Bluejays play seven teams in the regular season who were in the playoffs a year ago.

“As a coaching staff we came together and said let’s submit some teams that we feel could help us gauge where we’re at early in the season and hopefully learn from it,” Thompson said. “We weren’t surprised by the schedule at all, were welcoming it and excited for it. Hopefully, it will allow us to get a later glimpse of where we might have a shot to get to.”

This year A-G isn’t focusing on the earlier than expected playoff exits the past two seasons. It’s a new year and they are ready to start over from scratch. What Thompson is hoping is that players and coaching staff alike have learned from those loses and hopes this year the ball will bounce their way in some of those close contests.

“It was tough, but those teams had really successful years and they should be proud of that,” Thompson said. “Were close and if we keep doing what we’re doing, hopefully, the ball will bounce our way in those type of games and gives us the opportunity to be there. I don’t think the kids should have any pressure on them. It’s a new season and we are going to figure out what are 2022 team is all about and let them make their own type of statement.”

The Bluejays open up the year at 7 p.m. at home on August 26 against Columbus Lakeview.