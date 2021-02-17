EPA provides support to NDEE after pipe burst at ethanol plant

MEAD — After a frozen pipe burst in the wee hours of the morning on Feb. 12 at AltEn, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy requested aid from the Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 in Lenexa, Kan., according to a press release from the NDEE.

“The EPA was on site to assess the spill, collect additional samples, give advice on cleanup and help with mitigation efforts,” the release said. “Sampling results could take up to two weeks to return.”

AltEn is an ethanol plant located in Mead. It is one of two ethanol plants in the United States that utilizes treated seed corn to produce ethanol. This treated seed corn and the byproducts created by the ethanol process are being stored on AltEn’s property in large piles near lagoons. Because the corn is treated, it contains many potentially harmful insecticides and fungicides that could affect the groundwater.

The chemicals in these large, green piles have resulted in a stench and many residents of the village contend they have suffered health problems because of the chemicals.