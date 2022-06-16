Engel, Lewis pick up All-Class honor after stellar senior campaigns

WAVERLY –Two area baseball players who finished off their senior campaigns with impressive performances were recently honored in the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star on their All-Class and Super-State list. They were Payton Engel of Waverly and Hayden Lewis of Platte Valley.

Engel had a senior season he won’t soon forget, as he led the underdog and eight-seeded Vikings all the way to the Class B State championship game. For the work he did not only on the mound but with his bat, the future Missouri Southern State baseball player was awarded World-Herald Class B All-Class and then First Team All-State Class B in the Journal Star.

In 30 games he had a .402 batting average with 19 runs scored, 35 hits and 12 RBI. On the mound, Engel was the team’s go-to ace in the postseason. He ended up with a 2.64 ERA with a 4-3 record in 10 appearances. Engel also recorded one save on the season.

Lewis helped the Platte Valley finish with the co-op’s best record in history at 18-5 and also got one game away from making the Class B State Baseball Tournament. The sure-handed outfielder and powerful bat that is headed to Nebraska next year landed Super-State second team and All-State Class B in the Journal Star and Class B All-Class in the World-Herald.

This year Lewis had the team’s highest batting average with a .468 and 16 RBI in a team-high 87 plate appearances. He also had five doubles and two triples.

Making Class B Honorable Mention in the World-Herald for Waverly were Kaden Harris, Drew Miller and Riley Marsh. Marsh was the team leader with 26 runs batted in, Harris had one of the highest batting averages on the team with .390 in 95 plate appearances and Miller finished with a .349 batting average with 21 RBI in 106 trips to the plate.

The lone All-State player for Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran was the junior shortstop Trent Barry who was Honorable Mention Class B in both the Omaha and the Lincoln papers. He led the team with a .364 batting average and had a team high 23 RBI. In the field, he had 74 putouts and three double plays turned.

Joining Lewis as All-State selections in the World-Herald and the Journal Star from Platte Valley were Cade Bridges, Carter Washburn and Sam Petersen.

Bridges registered a 0.32 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched on the year. He also had a 2-1 record.

With the bat, Petersen had a .429 batting average with 30 hits, 18 RBI and two home runs. Washburn recorded a .394 average with 28 hits, 19 RBIs, five doubles and two triples.

Earning Honorable-Mention Class B in the World-Herald for Raymond Central were Colby DenHartog and Connor Kreikemeier.

DenHartog had the Mustangs’ highest batting average with a .417, 13 RBI and six doubles. On the mound, he had a 3-1 record with a team low in ERA at 2.59. If that wasn’t impressive enough, DenHartog was also a stellar fielder for Raymond Central. He had 21 putouts on the year and turned two double plays.

Not far off DenHartog was Kreikemeier who had a .385 batting average, 12 RBI and two home runs. In the field, he was able to come up with eight putouts.

Congratulations to all the players who were selected for these honors due to great campaigns this past spring. Your hard work and dedication don’t go unnoticed.