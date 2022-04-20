Dream job comes at perfect time for Brady

ASHLAND – Ryan Brady has wanted to be Ashland’s chief of police for a long time. But the timing wasn’t right.

Until now.

“I always thought I would apply for this job if it opened up,” he said.

Brady officially started in the position on April 11, just days after the Ashland City Council approved him for the position. He was sworn in during the April 7 council meeting with several family members looking on.

The new police chief has been working in law enforcement nearly all of his adult life. When he was growing up, many predicted he would become a police officer. But not Brady.

He was wrong.

“I guess I’m where I belong,” he said, while sitting in his new office on the afternoon of April 15.

Brady was born and raised in Lincoln, but his family moved from neighborhood to neighborhood when he was growing up. He went to Lincoln East High School until his junior year, when he transferred to Lincoln Christian, graduating from there in 1992.

He studied fire protection at Southeast Community College in Lincoln after high school. While a student, he took a job in 1996 at Lancaster County Corrections. He was working 60 hours a week and taking 18 credit hours.

“I was burning the candle at both ends,” he said.

A coworker won election as Johnson County sheriff and invited Brady to come work as a deputy in 2004. The county paid for his training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.

In return, Brady committed to working for Johnson County for at least two years. He stayed nearly three years before leaving for a job as a full-time police officer in Ashland.

Brady said working as a deputy in a rural area like Johnson County was not easy.

“It was hard to see any real impact in law enforcement there,” he said.

The job in Ashland offered more money and a better location.

“I wanted to work somewhere closer to where I grew up,” he said.

In Ashland, Brady worked for Police Chief Mark Powell. He learned a lot about small town policing from Powell, he said.

Powell’s philosophy was to build trust with a proactive, community-based policing model. He taught his officers to strive to employ the lowest level of law enforcement intervention necessary to achieve desired results.

Brady was still relatively young when he started working for Powell, and he looked to the chief for other lessons as well.

“I tend to think in black and white,” Brady said. “He helped me to appreciate the gray.”

While he was working in Ashland, Brady began teaching DARE classes at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program gave him an opportunity to interact one-on-one with children, something he really enjoys.

“Every one of those classes feel like they’re my kids,” he said.

In 2011, Brady left his full-time position at APD to explore other career opportunities. He took a job with Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, but that didn’t feel right. Then he tried working in sales for Apple Roofing.

“I felt like a fish out of water,” he said.

In 2013, Ashland was looking for a new police chief, but Brady wasn’t at a point in his life where he was ready to apply for the job. Joe Baudler, a former Omaha Police Department officer, was hired.

Even though he tried to fight it, Brady knew he was eventually headed back to full-time police work.

“It’s almost like law enforcement pulled me back in,” he said.

While he was employed by the railroad and the roofing company, Brady continued working part-time as a police officer in Ashland to stay connected to law enforcement. He also took a part-time position in the police department at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha.

In 2017, Brady started working full-time for the community college’s police department, serving as patrol sergeant. He enjoyed working at the school and felt the experience helped further his law enforcement knowledge.

At the Fort Omaha campus, where the police department is headquartered, he encountered violence and intense situations.

“I had a lot of exposure to things you don’t see daily here in Ashland,” he said.

Baudler left APD in March to take over as chief of police in Wahoo. That gave Brady an opportunity to apply for the job he’d always wanted. And this time, the circumstances were right.

“The timing just really came together now for me,” he said.

The Ashland mayor and city council members also felt the time was right for Brady to become police chief.

“Mr. Ryan Brady is my appointment to the vacant position of chief of police of Ashland, Nebraska,” Mayor Rick Grauerholz said during the April 7 city council meeting where Brady was sworn in.

City Council Member Jake Crnkovich was on the committee that interviewed Brady.

“It seemed like he didn’t just want a position as chief of police, he wanted the Ashland position as chief of police,” Crnkovich said.

Brady said Baudler encouraged him to apply and once Brady was hired, to do things his own way.

“(Baudler) focused more on the strict enforcement side,” Brady said. “I do more of the community policing side.”

Brady credits Baudler for spending the last nine years working hard to get Ashland to a place where the department can focus more on community policing.

“There are not as many critical issues to add on to the enforcement side so we’re able to do more community interactive stuff,” Brady said.

Brady has been establishing a relationship with the Ashland community since he took his first police job here. He moved to the community shortly after taking the full-time position, and remains in the area. He and his family moved to an acreage just a few miles away near Greenwood in 2014.

There, Brady and his wife, Christine, have been able to raise their family and rescue a menagerie of animals. Their animal herd currently includes eight large breed dogs, a pig, two goats and two ducks.

“My wife’s got a big heart for animals,” Brady said.

Don’t be fooled, Brady’s heart is just as big when it comes to animals and to humans. Despite his imposing size, he can be soft-hearted.

For a couple of years, the couple served as foster parents. The experience taught him about compassion.

“We had quite a few kids come through in those two years,” he said.

The kids at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools have also seen the softer side of Brady. Whether it’s joking with the fifth graders in DARE, visiting the baby chicks in the pre-kindergarten classroom after doing traffic control in the morning or watching the boys basketball team win the district final, Brady is a reassuring presence to the community.

“I don’t want it to be bad or scary when the police show up,” he said. “I want to be helpers more than enforcers.”

Brady has a large family, with five of his own children and one step son. He thinks of them when he is on the job.

“I should be treating the general public in the way I think an officer should treat my family,” he said.

He has gotten the city council’s blessing to add another police officer to the department, which will include the chief, a sergeant and three full-time officers.

“This’ll be the first time in quite a while we’ll be up to that strength,” he said.

Ashland is growing quickly, and Brady wants to make sure the police department grows as the community adds neighborhoods and businesses.

“The plan is for the police department to scale along with the growth of the city,” he said.

Even as Ashland’s population increases, Brady’s approach to policing will remain a balance between enforcing the law and showing compassion.

It is more about solving the problem than using handcuffs, he added, by getting to the core of the problem. Police in smaller communities can spend more time on individual cases. They may learn that there are financial issues causing a domestic dispute, where officers could offer services that may help ease the situation.

“There’s some good that can be done as well,” he said.

Brady’s interest in helping Ashland’s citizens comes from a desire to make a difference through law enforcement.

“It’s a sense of fulfillment from knowing I am helping people who are unable to help themselves,” he said.

He wants to make Ashland a better place now that it’s become the hometown he never had growing up.

“I want to spend the rest of my time making the community better,” he said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.