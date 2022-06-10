Double Down brings different type of road race to area

MEMPHIS- The first annual Double Down and ALone Ranger endurance races were held at Memphis Lake State Recreation Area on June 4. Participants had the option of taking part in a five mile run or an individual or team three hour event, six hour event, or 12 hour event.

The course for the Double Down and Alone Ranger was a 1.70 mile loop that was a mixture of both trails and pavement. It is a relatively flat course with only 30 feet of elevation and two rolling hills.

“We wanted to put on an event in the area and we were trying to find the best place in the area that might lend itself for a little more unique race than your traditional five or 10 K’s,” Event organizer Greg Skartvedt said. “We came up with a loop course there and it’s half pavement and half XC, which is kind of an unusual mixture.”

Though this style of race might be one of the first of its kind in the area, Greg and his wife have put on a similar event called the Yippee-Ki-Yay in Council Bluffs, Iowa. That race also has a five mile to go along with a half marathon and a 50k ultra marathon.

They also put on the annual Ashland Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving and have a small LLC business where they help people train to become better runners.

With the running being such a big part of who they are they wanted to put on a race where they could give back to the community they call home in Ashland. The main focus of the Double Down and ALone Ranger was to fundraise for the Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country and Track teams.

“Me and my wife own a small LLC where we do run coaching as if somebody was training up for an event,” Skartvedt said. “The two races we currently have are the Yippie-Ki-Yay in Council Bluffs, Iowa and we also put on the Ashland Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. We love giving back to the sport and our kids though younger, are also involved in it. Our main focus with the double down was to give back to the Ashland-Greenwood cross country and track teams.”

Winning the inaugural five mile race at the Double Down was Cooper Maack of Ashland. Summer Fhnholz of Bennington was the individual three hour race champ, Jeffrey Porter of Plymouth won the individual six hour race, and Shane Sundermann of Lincoln was the 12 hour champ.

In the team races, Jill Rosenquist Perkins and Jennifer Wilson of Bellevue came in first place in the three hour race, Mike and Amy Osterholt of Kearney won the six mile race, and Eric Kielian of Beatrice and Heath Lamb of Lincoln won the 12 hour race.

“Many of the AG Track and Cross Country team volunteered at the event,” Skartvedt said. “We are grateful for all of our Sponsors and The Nebraska Game and Parks to be able to make this event possible this year. We look forward to hosting a second year of the races in 2023!”