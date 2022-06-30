Dominant pitching leads to Sam Crawford Classic Title

WAHOO- In three games played in the Sam Crawford Classic in Wahoo from June 24 to June 26, the Ashland senior legion team gave up four runs on their way to the tournament title. They defeated Lincoln Lutheran 3-0 on Friday, Omaha Concordia 13-1 on Saturday, and the Wahoo State Bank senior Reds 7-3 on Sunday for first.

“We had a tough loss against Malcolm where they had really just outplayed us and then we had to turn around and figure out a way to fix what went wrong on Friday,” Ashland senior coach Shawn Emmanuel said. “We had a really nice 3-0 win over Lincoln Lutheran and then hit the ball really good yesterday, but really we have pitched good this weekend so I think that has been our secret.”

In the championship against the Reds, Ashland came out and threw the first punch with two runs in the second inning.

Levi Kennedy started the inning off with a single in the infield to the shortstop and then came home when Cade Bridges singled to left. Later on, Bridges stole home on a wild pitch that got away from the catcher.

Despite only having one hit in the game, Wahoo took advantage of walks and hit by pitches to score their runs in the third and the fourth and tie the game up at two.

After lots of hard lineouts throughout the game, the Bluejays were finally able to turn them into hits in the sixth inning.

Three straight singles from Kennedy, Cody Pluta, and Bridges brought a run in and put Ashland up by one. A walk and a pair of singles from Emerick Hegwood and Maxwell Bendler scratched four more runs across and gave Ashland a commanding 7-2 edge.

Finishing with two RBIs and at least one hit in the win were Bendler and Bridges. Hegwood and Washburn both drove in one run apiece.

Going 4.2 innings as the starter with two earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Hegwood. Carter Washburn came on in relief and went 1.1 innings and struck out two and Bridges pitched one inning and struck out one.

It was not nearly as close when the Bluejays took on Omaha Concordia in the second round. Ashland came through with an eight run fourth as they went on to win by 12 in five innings.

Leading 5-1, the Bluejays opened the fourth with a bang with back-to-back doubles from Butler and Kennedy that scored two.

With two runners on later in the inning, Ballard singled to left knocking in two and making it an eight run game. Two batters later, Bendler put a ball in play that landed in center scoring another two and pushing Ashland’s lead out to 10-1.

The final three runs for the Bluejays came in on a double from Kennedy with two outs to left field.

Powering the team with three hits and five RBIs in the win was Kennedy and Pluta had two hits and three RBIs. Carson Ballard ended up with one hit and two runs batted and Bridges, Jake Butler, and Bendler all had one RBI.

Going all five innings on the mound was Dawson Thies. He gave up two hits, no earned runs, and had five strikeouts.

It was another pitching masterpiece, when Ashland limited Lincoln Lutheran to just two hits in a 3-0 win on June 24. All three of the Bluejays runs in the game came in the fifth inning.

With one out Mayer, Carter Washburn, and Bendler all singled to load the bases. Another single by Butler to right field and a fielder’s choice on hits from Kennedy and Pluta made it a 3-0 game.

Pitching all seven innings, giving up only two hits, with no earned runs and six strikeouts was Kennedy.

Ashland moved into another tournament this week as they took part in the Eastern Nebraska League Tournament. The Championship game is set for 8 p.m. at Waverly on June 30.