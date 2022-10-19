Defensive battle goes to Bluejays at home

ASHLAND– In a top 10 matchup of district opponents, the Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood football team knocked off fourth-ranked Omaha Roncalli 13-9 in their regular season home finale on Oct. 14. The Bluejays overcame two turnovers and 80-yards of penalties in the victory over the Crimson Pride.

“Tonight’s game felt like a big-time playoff game,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said after Friday night’s game. “It was intense, physical and both teams played at a high level. I loved our team’s resiliency throughout the night. We could have hung our heads a lot, but our kids just kept playing with heart and found a way to earn the victory. This game will go a long way as we head into the playoffs in two weeks.”

After turning the ball over on their first possession of the game, the Bluejays went to their bag of trick plays to score their first touchdown.

A-G pulled off a successful double pass, with backup quarterback Derek Tonjes catching a pass behind the line. He then found a streaking Lleyton West open for a 58-yard score.

The extra point by Payden Alexander was up and good, giving the Bluejays a 7-0 advantage.

In the second quarter, Roncalli faced a fourth down situation and faked a punt to get the first down. The drive turned into a 24-yard field goal for the Crimson Pride that made it 7-3 in favor of A-G at halftime.

On the opening possession of the second half, Roncalli started on their 15-yard line and converted three third downs on their way to scoring from one-yard out. The extra point attempt was blocked by Nathan Upton which kept the Crimson Pride’s lead to two points at 9-7.

The next drive for the Bluejays was a long one of 13-plays. It was capped off with Dane Jacobsen finding Isaac Carson on a slant pass that he turned into a 40-yard touchdown.

In an attempt to push their lead up to six points A-G went for two, but the pass fell short.

Late in the game, Roncalli had one last chance to win the game. They tried to heave the ball to the end zone, but senior Braxton Buck was able to get in the backfield and pick up a sack.

Both teams were very close in terms of yards picked up in the contest. The Bluejays finished with 298 yards of total offense and the Crimson Pride had 270 yards.

Throwing for 113 yards and a touchdown was Jacobsen and Tonjes had 58 passing yards and one score.

Hauling in three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown was West and Thomas Spears had seven grabs for 42 yards. Carson picked up one catch for 40 yards and a score.

Chewing up 102 yards on the ground on 19 carries was Drake Zimmerman, while Upton had seven touches for 25 yards.

Leading the defense with 13 tackles and fumble recovery was Jaxson Hamm and Spears ended up with 12 tackles and an interception. Pilling up eight tackles and forcing a fumble was Upton and Ty Carey, Landon Sobota and Colton Cerveny each recorded seven tackles. Also having a good game with four tackles and a sack was Buck.

This week the Bluejays close out the regular season on the road at Platteview at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. In their last game, the Trojans defeated Boys Town 34-27.