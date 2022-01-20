Defense struggles in pair of losses for Bluejays

ASHLAND – A 40% field goal percentage performance by Platteview spelled trouble for the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team on Jan.11 at home. The Bluejays fought the entire game, but just never seemed to be able to overtake the Trojans in a 53-43 loss.

“We knew they were a young but skilled team capable of shooting and making a lot of three point shots,” A-G Head Coach Dave Hubert said. “We did a pretty good job for the most part with that, but they hit a timely three points shot with a steal and layup that broke open the game. Once they got the lead above five, free-throws became a big factor late in the fourth quarter.”

Early on Tuesday, Platteview led 3-0 when Alivia Pike made a three. Heading to the second quarter, the Trojans had a 13-12 advantage.

Platteview was consistent with another 13 points in the second. The Bluejays were only able to finish with nine, which increased their deficit to 26-21 at the intermission.

With both teams going back and forth scoring in the third, Danielle Tonjes made a three that trimmed the Trojan’s lead down 40-32.