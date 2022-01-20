Defense struggles in pair of losses for Bluejays

ASHLAND – A 40% field goal percentage performance by Platteview spelled trouble for the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team on Jan.11 at home. The Bluejays fought the entire game, but just never seemed to be able to overtake the Trojans in a 53-43 loss.
“We knew they were a young but skilled team capable of shooting and making a lot of three point shots,” A-G Head Coach Dave Hubert said. “We did a pretty good job for the most part with that, but they hit a timely three points shot with a steal and layup that broke open the game. Once they got the lead above five, free-throws became a big factor late in the fourth quarter.”
Early on Tuesday, Platteview led 3-0 when Alivia Pike made a three. Heading to the second quarter, the Trojans had a 13-12 advantage.
Platteview was consistent with another 13 points in the second. The Bluejays were only able to finish with nine, which increased their deficit to 26-21 at the intermission.
With both teams going back and forth scoring in the third, Danielle Tonjes made a three that trimmed the Trojan’s lead down 40-32.
A-G would score two more points before the end of the quarter. With one quarter left to play, it was the Bluejays who trailed 40-34.
It was Platteview who was able to get off to a fast start offensively in the fourth. Trailing by double digits, A-G got a three from Pike, but it wasn’t enough to win.
Pike had a season-best performance with 16 points and Tonjes scored 11 points.
“Alivia has been a solid player for us all year,” Hubert said. “We know we can depend on her for 12 to 20 points on any given night. She is a tough matchup for most teams because of her ability to play both in the post as well as on the perimeter.”
Ending up with six points was Paige Comstock, Emma Keith had four and Jenna Grell, Hannah Keith and Presley Harms all finished with two points.
The Bluejays took on a red hot Yutan team on Jan. 18 at home. They return back home on Jan. 21 to take on Capitol Conference foe Syracuse at 6 p.m.