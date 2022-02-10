Defense comes up big against Raiders at home

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team gave up their fewest amount of points to date in a 26-20 victory against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home on Feb. 1. It was a night the Bluejays needed their defense to step up as they survived a dismal 19% shooting performance from the field and 8% from three-point range.
It was a rough start for A-G on the offensive side of the ball. They were held to just two points by the Raiders as they scored eight points to take a six-point lead.
The script was flipped in the second quarter, as the Bluejays held LV/S-S scoreless. Alivia Pike knocked down a three which was part of an 11-point quarter for A-G as they went up 13-8 at halftime.
Both teams turned up the defensive intensity in the third, with the Bluejays scoring four points and the Raiders two points. Heading to the final frame, A-G had a 17-10 edge.
For the first time in the game, LV/S-S was able to reach double digits in a quarter with 10 points in the fourth. Luckily the Bluejays were able to get enough points with nine to hold on for a six-point victory.
The only player in double figures for A-G was Paige Comstock with 11 points. Scoring five points apiece were Pike and Lauren Gerdes, Presley Harms dropped in two points and Jenna Grell, Jaycee Fangmeyer and Danielle Tonjes finished with one point.
Two days later, the Bluejays traveled to Lincoln to take on Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran. Similar to the LV/S-S game, A-G continued to struggle to score. This time the Bluejays couldn’t overcome their offensive woes in a 35-22 loss.
In the first quarter, neither team could make a shot from the field. As a result, it was a 1-1 tie going to the second quarter.
A-G was able to step up and score 11 points in the second, which was the most scored in any quarter during this contest for them. After holding the Warriors to five points, the Bluejays were up at the end of the first half 12-6.
Out of the break, Lincoln Lutheran finally got their offense moving in the right direction with 20 points. On the other side, A-G finished with just six points, which wiped out what was a six-point lead and made it a 26-18 deficit going to the fourth.
The Warriors continued to build on the momentum they gained in the third by outscoring the Bluejays 9-4 in the final frame.
Pike was the leading scorer for A-G with eight points. Three points behind her was Tonjes with five points, Gerdes had three points and Comstock, Harms and Fangmeyer finished with two points.
After a tough loss to Lincoln Lutheran, the Bluejays returned home for another battle against DC West. Once again, A-G found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 35-33 loss to the Falcons on Feb. 4.
Early on, the Bluejays were able to get off to a great start with nine points in the first. The defense also did their job as they allowed DC West to only score four points.
Over the next two quarters, the Falcons cut the lead to one at 25-24 going to fourth with a 12-11 and 8-5 scoring advantage in the second and third quarters. The game remained back and forth until the end, but 11 points by DC West in the fourth helped propel them to the victory.
Despite losing, A-G had three blocks, five assists and 34 rebounds. The only stat category the Bluejays didn’t win was the steals category where the Falcons had 12 compared to eight for A-G.
Pike finished in double figures in the contest with 10 points. Scoring eight points was Tonjes, Gerdes had five, Comstock scored four, Emma Keith finished with three, Fangmeyer had two and Harms finished with one point.
The Bluejays had their final home game of the season on Feb. 8 against Conestoga. They play at Omaha Mercy at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 and at 2 p.m. at Raymond Central on Feb. 12.