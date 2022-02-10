Defense comes up big against Raiders at home

Two days later, the Bluejays traveled to Lincoln to take on Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran. Similar to the LV/S-S game, A-G continued to struggle to score. This time the Bluejays couldn’t overcome their offensive woes in a 35-22 loss.

In the first quarter, neither team could make a shot from the field. As a result, it was a 1-1 tie going to the second quarter.

A-G was able to step up and score 11 points in the second, which was the most scored in any quarter during this contest for them. After holding the Warriors to five points, the Bluejays were up at the end of the first half 12-6.

Out of the break, Lincoln Lutheran finally got their offense moving in the right direction with 20 points. On the other side, A-G finished with just six points, which wiped out what was a six-point lead and made it a 26-18 deficit going to the fourth.

The Warriors continued to build on the momentum they gained in the third by outscoring the Bluejays 9-4 in the final frame.

Pike was the leading scorer for A-G with eight points. Three points behind her was Tonjes with five points, Gerdes had three points and Comstock, Harms and Fangmeyer finished with two points.