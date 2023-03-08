ASHLAND – Tim Johnson’s effort to clean up his property did not go unnoticed by the Ashland City Council.

At the council’s March 2 meeting, a public hearing was held to determine the existence of a public nuisance at 1642 Boyd Street.

City officials had sent Johnson several warning letters and he was ticketed by Ashland Police for a public nuisance resulting from piles of building materials in his back yard and by the alley and the presence of unlicensed, inoperable vehicles on his property.

City employees took pictures of property earlier in the day that indicated work had been done to abate the nuisance.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said the property looks a lot better. But the mayor is still not satisfied.

“So it’s not quite cleaned up yet from my perspective,” Mayor Jim Anderson said.

“I’m working on it,” Johnson replied.

Johnson got clarification from the council on what he still needed to do. Anderson indicated a few spots that still needed attention, but he followed up with gratitude.

“We appreciate your cooperation, Tim, very much,” he said.

Later in the meeting, the council passed Resolution 2023-1 declaring the property a nuisance and gave Johnson a deadline of April 6 to complete the cleanup.

The council also heard an update on the nuisance abatement at 106 S. 16th Street by property owner Lowell Krueger.

A nuisance was declared on the property in 2021 most recently, although it has been in the city’s sites for many years. Krueger was asked to set up a timetable for repairs and renovations to bring the house up to code, and the council hears monthly updates from Krueger on his progress. City Building Official Bill Krejci also inspects the property to check on Krueger’s work.

However, Krejci was unable to go inside the structure before the March 2 meeting. After inspection of the exterior of the house, Krejci said the foundation issue has yet to be addressed.

The foundation was on the September list of things to be done, Krejci said.

Krueger said the weather delayed work on the foundation.

The mayor offered words of encouragement.

“Hang in there and keep at it,” Anderson said.

The council will hear an update at the March 16 meeting, after Krejci is allowed inside to inspect.