COVID-19 cases continue to rise

ASHLAND – Three Rivers Public Health Department reported last week that cases of COVID-19 consistently continue to go rise in the area.

“As a reminder, eight short weeks ago, we were averaging five to 10 cases of COVID-19 per week,” said Terra Uhing, executive director. “We have had 111 cases in the last seven days and 213 cases in the past 14 days.”

At the beginning of July, there were 15 to 20 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the Omaha-Metro Healthcare Coalition region. On Aug. 25, there were 163.

“The Delta variant is becoming more and more prevalent. Please get vaccinated, stay home when ill, and wear a mask and social distance as needed. Please do your part to keep your family and community members safe, our kids in schools, and our businesses open,” said Uhing.

Three Rivers has identified 11 new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district. The new variants of concern are the B.1.617 Delta variant (India), with four cases in Dodge County, six in Saunders County and one in Washington County.

To date, Dodge County has a total of 35 identified variants of concern – 16 B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), three B.1.427/429 (California) variants, one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil) and 15 B1.617 Delta variants (India).