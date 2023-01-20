Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Lane Grant, Omaha, attempt of a class 2A felony, sentenced to three years probation.

Civil Orders

Darrell L. Prochaska vs. Margaret M. Prochaska, decree of dissolution of marriage.

Crystal Palensky vs. Braden Palensky, order to grant dismissal of domestic abuse protection disorder.

Samuel G. Barlean vs. Schuyler Cooperative Association, order of dismissal.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Andrwe Robichaud, Ceresco, $125.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Robert J. Hartgrave, Prague, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Debra L. Nygren, Mead, $200.

CMV-HOS 11-hour interstate: Abdallah A. Hassan, Lincoln, $100.

Fail to stay in lane: Abdallah A. Hassan, Lincoln, $25.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

CJI, LLC to Jordan and Elizabeth Abegglen, 29-14-06 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Adam R. and Amy J. Holst to CJI, LLC, 29-14-06 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Cyclone Properties, Inc. to Thomas J. and Salley A. Klein, partial lot 5, 6 in block 138, County of Wahoo.

Clark S. and Jodi L. Bellin to Jodi L. Bellin Trust, lot 108, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Jeffrey W. and Patricia L. Bergman to Jeff and Patricia Bergman Trust, 09-13-08 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Margaret M. Tvrdy to Margaret M. Tvrdy Trust, 25-13-06 N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Bradley G. and Amy L. Williams to Amy M. Williams Trust, 32-17-06 SE 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Bradley G. and Amy L. Williams to Bruce L. Williams Trust, 32-17-06 SE 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Bruce and Kristie Rogers to Robert and Deb Davis, lot 4, Broken Wheel 4-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Ashland Silver Street, LLC to Sky SN Holdings, LLC, block 55, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

Bradley G. and Amy L. Williams. to Bruce L. and Amy M. Williams, et al, and Mitchell P. Williams, et al, 13-16-06 E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Larry L. Prochaska to Seth M. and Melissa C. Harrell, 29-16-05 NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

JH Property, LLC to Jeffrey J. Hermanson, 01-13-06 SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Vandeventer Farms, LP to Michael G. and Deborah A. Heldt, 23-14-09 N 1/2 NW 1/4.

Heritage Village, LLC to Sloup, LLC, lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 11, Wahoo of Wahoo.

Ruhlman Development Company, LLC to Baack Enterprises, LLC, lot 4, Oxbow Crossing 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Randy and Janet F. Christo to Corey Odvody, lot 72, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Sixth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Martin C. Erickson to Justin Erickson, partial lot 4, 5 in block 24, Wahoo of Wahoo; 06-14-07 NW 1/4; 20-14-07 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Justin and Laura Herring to Nathan and Emily Haslett, 15-16-08 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Viktor Derun Construction, Inc., lot 8 in block 4, Whitetail Estates Second Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Aspen Home Builders, LLC to Andrew N. and Leighanne M. Loges, lot 1 in block 4, Whitetail Estates Second Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Don Johnson Homes II, Inc. to Jeffrey L. and Tricia M. Sabin, lot 1 in block 3, Whitetail Estates Second Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Galen A. and Alice Jambor to Galen A. and Alice Jambor, 08-15-05 W 1/2 NE 1/4, E 1/2 NW 1/4, partial W 1/2 NW 1/4.

Brian D. and Janet R. Hagerbaumer to Brian D. and Janet R. Hagerbaumer, 28-13-08 SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Water Tower Place, LLC to Oncenter Construction, Inc., lot 50, North Highlands of Wahoo.