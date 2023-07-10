SAUNDERS COUNTY TRAFFIC INFRACTIONS
Speeding: Andrew B. Walters, Granbury, TX, fine $200; Marzae Klabunde, Bellevue, fine $300; Trenton L. Sukovaty, Lincoln, fine $75; Travis L. Alley, Ashland, fine of $125; Gaone A. Bontsi, Bellevue, fine of $125; Samuel Eckart, Omaha, fine of $125; Jeffrey A. Himmelberg, Ashland, fine of $75; Megan L. Jacobsen, Papillion, fine of $125; Jacob J. Jensen, Wahoo, fine of $25; Jayden L. Kreifel, Wahoo, fine of $75; Cade W. Mongan, Wahoo, fine of $125; Randall B. Nemitz, Omaha, fine of $125; Alexandrea Ramos Jimenez, Fremont, fine of $200; Jay A. Sellhorst, Fremont, fine of $75; Anthony L. Toimil, Fremont, fine of $25; Emily J. Wellsandt, Unadilla, fine of $125; Philip M. Amin, Fremont, fine of $125; Helen Koth, Milwaukee, WI, fine of $15; Nicholas W. Booth, Mead, fine of $125; Luis E. Vasquez Calderon, fine of $75; Shelby Weston, Omaha, fine of $75; Jose J. Rochin, Wood River, fine of $200; Thomas L. Dupree, Columbus, fine of $200; Margee M. Taylor, Ashland, fine of $75.
Fail to display proper number of plates: Connor J. Preston, Ceresco, fine $25.
Improper/defective vehicle lighting: Connor J. Preston, Ceresco, fine $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Joel Hernandez Navarro, Wahoo, fine $75, Francisco Pacheco Galdamez, Omaha, fine of $75; Luis E. Vasquez Calderon, fine of $75; Jonathon A. Herrera-Perez, Wahoo, fine of $75; Filiberto Morales, Bellevue, fine of $75; Maria Hernandez-Bermudes, Lincoln, fine of $75.
No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan: Joel Hernandez Navarro, Wahoo, fine $25; Samuel R. Holley, Hershey, fine of $25; Turner M. Payne, Plattsmouth, fine of $25; Nathan D. Schutz, Ashland, fine of $25; Jacob C. Serie, Lincoln, fine of $25; Amber C. Herman, Omaha, fine of $25; Gavin C. Pokorny, Weston, fine of $25; Nathan W. Green, Ashland, fine of $25; Cooper J. Barth, Omaha, fine of $25; Maria Hernandez-Bermudes, Lincoln, fine of $25.
No valid registration-truck: William McGee, Lincoln, fine $50.
Following too close: Eric J. Hancock, Wahoo, fine of $50; Colton D. Cavlovic, fine of $50; Juan C. Alvarez, Fremont, fine of $50; Sydney M. McDermott, Omaha, fine of $50.
Violate stop or yield sign: Douglas A. Trede, Wahoo, fine of $75; Helen Koth, Milwaukee, WI, fine of $75; Jeffrey Kadansky, Ventura, CA, fine of $75; Kate E. Ohnoutka, Omaha, fine of $75; Jon E. Scott, Wahoo, fine of $75.
Operate or park unregistered vehicle: Saundra M. Picotte, Ashland, fine of $25.
Improper stopping or parking: Mark J. Bailey, Omaha, fine of $25.
Excess windshield and/or window tinting: Luis E. Vasquez Calderon, fine of $25.
Violate no passing zone: Greg J. Anglim, Omaha, fine of $25.
Unlawful/fictitious display of plate/renew tab: Nathan W. Green, Ashland, fine of $50; William J. Pagett, Osceola, fine of $50; Timothy D. Wood, Newburgh, NY, fine of $50.
No license on person: Rosa Diaz-Ramirez, Fremont, fine of $25.
No proof of insurance: Thomas L. Dupree, Columbus, fine of $50.
Fail to use child passenger restraint: Maria Hernandez-Bermudes, Lincoln, fine of $25.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Caleb Michael Whalen of Ceresco and Coren Jean Fielder of Ceresco applied June 23.
Jeremy David Lindgren of Omaha and Monica Louise Tvrdy of Omaha applied June 30.
Thomas Earl Brauckmuller of Greenwood and Chantelle Marie Klim of Gretna applied June 30.
Tyler James Havlovic of Prague and Kaylyn Rene Morse of Grand Island applied June 30.
Hayden Allen Bedian of Yutan and Machala Kay Woodcock of Yutan applied June 30.
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds
Iron Horse Development, LLC. to Justin & Raikes, Lot 195 Iron Horse II 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ronald L. Ueckert to Tyler Havlovic etal, Kaylyn Morse etal, 07-15-05 partial N 1/2 NW 1/4.
Ann Alexander to Timothy C. & Wenda J. Hughes, Lot 145 Iron Horse 1-12-9 31-13-10 or Rural Subdvisions.
Angelina G. Hibler to David J. Hibler, Sr., Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 16, 17 and partial lot 15 in block 1, Hakel & Hruby of Touhy,; Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 21, 22 and partial lot 20 in block 2, Hakel & Hruby of Touhy.
Francis M. Hibler to David J. Hibler Sr., Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 16, 17 and partial lot 15 in block 1, Hakel & Hruby of Touhy,; Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 21, 22 and partial lot 20 in block 2, Hakel & Hruby of Touhy.
Nicholas R. & Lisa K. Kaiser to Brett T. & Ashleigh B. Kitrell, Lot 10, 11, 12 in block 8, Nichols of Ashland.
Terry D. Crink etal, Debra S. Crink etal, to Terry D. Crink, Lot 24 in block 4, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
Carson & Jenna Stratman to Nicholas & Kylynn Rands, Lot 62 Estate Provense Phast 3 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Midwest Agriculture International, LLC. to Danny D. & Patricia J. Sanderson, Lot 3 Menn Commercial Park First Replat of Wahoo.
High Voltage Industries, LLC. to High Voltage Industries LLC., Lot 2 Menn Commercial Park First Replat of Wahoo.
Lyle D. Foster to Dolores A. Werner, 03-14-09 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
David C. Anderson to David C. Anderson, 31-14-09 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
David C. & Melissa S. Anderson to David C. Anderson Trust, 35-14-09 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Loran D. & Robin S. Hilbers, to Loran & Robin Hilbers Trust, Lot S-68 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Thompson & Sons, LLC. to Amara Cook etal, Taylor M. Ladd etal, Lot 6 in block 1, Yungs 2nd Addition of Cedar Bluffs.
Tingelhoff Properties, LLC. to Jesus J. & Claudia Zaragoza etal, Jesus C. Zaragoza etal, Lot 7, 8, 9 and partial lot 4 in block 136, County of Wahoo.
Dorothy A. Skoda-Sladky Estate to Leonard J. Pospisil, Jr. etal, Lawrence J. Pospisil etal, block 18, Litles of Valparaiso.
Daniel J. & Rebecca B. Von Seggern to William F. & Renee F. Hancock, II, Lot 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 in block 3, Swedeburg of Swedeburg.
William F. & Renee F. Hancock, II etal, Michael G. & Tammy E. Hancock etal, to William F. & Renee F. Hancock, II etal, Michael G. & Tammy E. Hancock etal, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 in block 7, Swedeburg of Swedeburg.
James E. Lehr. To Jacob & Megan Hull, Lot 19 and partial lot 18 in block 2, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.