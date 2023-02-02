DISTRICT COURT

New Civil Cases

Nichole Burch-Mak vs. Talon Mak, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Mitchel Reeves vs. Jordan Reeves, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Braden A. Palensky vs. Crystal A. Palensky, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Holly D. Hansen vs. Matthew S. Hansen, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Venessa C. Davis vs. Darrell D. Davis, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Martina L. Beaumont vs. Brandon K. Beaumont, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Sherry Anderson vs. Aric F. Anderson, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Joy R. Olmstead vs. Sarah M. Novy, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Nicole E. Josephsen vs. Thomas D. Josephsen, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Ashley D. Trutna vs. Robert B. Trutna, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Jena D. German vs. Michael J. German, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Amanda J. Sonder vs. Justin C. Sonder, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

The Carmen S. Sullivan Family Trust vs. Auto-Owners Insurance.

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Trinity A. Mizner, Prague, felony non-support (12 counts).

State of Nebraska vs. Genaro Macias, Bellevue, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, felony flight to avoid arrest.

State of Nebraska vs. Jeffrey E. Wegener, Lincoln, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving.

State of Nebraska vs. Robert Graves, Omaha, driving while revoked from DUI-subsequent, speeding.

State of Nebraska vs. Sean D. Contreras, Yutan, driving under the influence-serious bodily injury, driving under the influence-second offense, reckless driving-third/subsequent, PBT refusal, open container.

State of Nebraska vs. Nick Chadwell, Wahoo, terroristic threats, disturbing the peace.

State of Nebraska vs. Matthew L. Timm, North Bend, terroristic threats, intimidation by phone.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Brandon P. Baker, Colon, false reporting-misdemeanor, sentenced to seven days jail.

State of Nebraska vs. Stacey Grant, Lincoln, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to seven days jail, license revoked one year; possess/consume open alcohol container, $100 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Dale Simon, North Bend, refuse to submit to test with one prior conviction, sentenced to 30 days jail (credit two days times served), 24 months probation, license revoked five years, interlock device; commit child abuse negligently/no injury, 24 months probation.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Zachary P. Crull, Fremont, $125.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Felicia L. Melia, Plattsmouth, $25; Enrique D. Macario, Fremont, $25; Barbara A. Ludden, Columbus, $25.

Expired operator’s license: Lona L. Meyer, Wakefield, $75.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Jenna F. Schneidewind, Omaha, $75.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Josiah Thomas Simburger of Sinclair, Wyoming, and Brittany Elise Nelson of Mead, applied Jan. 20.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Richard R. and Marcia Woita to Preston J. Nermoe, et al, and Alisha e. Weisshoff, et al, partial lot 1, 2 in block 114, County of Wahoo.

Mary E. Pruss Trust to Shannon Connolley, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 117, County of Wahoo.

Lyle L. Miners to Vickie M. Jackson, et al, Douglas L. Miners, et al, Michael A. Miners, et al, Dale E. Miners, et al, 17-15-09 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Bernard J. and Renee J. Wilson to Bernard J. and Renee J. Wilson Trust, 05-15-07 SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Bernard J. and Renee J. Wilson to Bernard J. and Renee J. Wilson Trust, 29-16-07 W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Bernard J. and Renee J. Wilson to Bernard J. and Renee J. Wilson Trust, 25-17-06 W 1/2 SE 1/4.

Mark T. and Gail M. Boschult to Mark T. and Gail M. Boschult Trust, 01-14-08 E 1/2 NW 1/4, partial W 1/2 NW 1/4, partial N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Veskerna Plumbing and Excavating, LLC to Joshua J. and Staci M. Veskerna, lot 4, Whiteway 4-14-6 of Rural Subdivisions.

Ronald M. Hakel to Steven C. and Amy D. Stanek, 31-13-06 E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Jeanine Faye Tillman to Walter Schwab, lot 2 in block 1, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions; lot 2 in block 1, Riverview First 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

H-KO Farms, LLC to Paul A. Carnazzo, 20-15-05 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Kent C. and Peggy L. Merryweather to Kirk C. and Jenifer C. Merryweather, 26-15-09 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Dylan and Jenae Tegtmeier to Scott Daniel Bush, 35-16-05 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Robert C. and Lora J. Messbarger to Robert C. and Julia M. Messbarger, 33-15-06 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Michael L. and Tamara Yarmon, et al, and Julie A. Thomsen to MJY, LLC, 20-15-07 S 1/2 NW 1/4.

West Limited, LLC to Justin D. and Nicole M. Insinger, lot 8, Deer Valley Ranches First Replat 23-14-6 of Rural Subdivisions.

David A. and Barbara J. Rezac to Paul D. and Skye N. Rezac, 05-13-05 E 1/2 SW 1/4, partial W 1/2 SW 1/4.

David A. and Barbara J. Rezac to Paul D. and Skye N. Rezac, 05-13-05 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4.

Thomas J. and Sally A. Klein to B&V Exchange, LLC, partial lot 6, 5 in block 138, County of Wahoo.

Jacqueline A. Roumph to Richard E. and Cherrie Callaway Trust, lot 28, 29, Valley View 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Charlotte F. Tawney Trust to Bradley G. and Amy L. Williams, 04-16-06 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4, partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Arlene M. Erickson Trust to Michael Yarmon, et al, and Julie A. Thomsen, et al, 20-15-07 S 1/2 NW 1/4.

Tyler N. and Dawnelle C. Todd to Tyler N. Todd, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 74, County of Wahoo.

Stanley and Norma Egr Trust to Terry D. and Kimberly A. Kubik, 14-15-05 partial S 1/2 SE 1/4.

Stanley and Norma Egr Trust to Terry D. and Kimberly A. Kubik, 23-15-05 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Wahoo Comm. Church Christian and Miss. All. Inc., to Wahoo Bible Church, Inc., partial lot 5, 6, 4 in block 157, County of Wahoo.