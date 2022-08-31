County signs contract for $10.8 million Motorola 911 system 

WAHOO – Saunders County emergency services agencies have long griped about the spottiness of the county’s emergency radio system.

Ashland responders can’t communicate with their colleagues from their firehouse to nearby Interstate 80. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department often has to make its calls through an Ithaca radio tower, instead of the faulty Wahoo tower. And those two towers, along with the three other towers used in the county’s 911 system – near Prague, Ceresco and Cedar Bluffs – require extra steps to link up to, causing cumbersome delays and responder inefficiencies.

The concerns and complaints have continued to mount. But it appears that help is on the way.

Last week, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to sign a contract with Motorola Solutions for $10.8 million to replace the county’s 17-year-old, conventional 800-megahertz system with a new system that would improve coverage, channel capacity and compatibility with neighboring counties.

Rey Freeman of Rey Freeman Communications Consulting – whom the supervisors hired in early August as project manager to address the current radio system – said Motorola’s system would be worth the expense.

“There’s no question it’s a lot of money for a county like Saunders,” Freeman said.

But he said the new system would be a “quantum leap” forward for the county’s radio communications and would be the standard in public safety communications for the foreseeable future.

“There’s a lot of questions in the industry, as to what’s next? You know, how soon are we going to be just carrying around (radios) that look like smartphones?” Freeman said. “The answer is not anytime soon.”

How a new system would work

Before his hiring as project manager, Freeman performed a multi-month analysis, studying the county’s radio system issues and eventually reporting to the supervisors that their best bet would be to sign the contract for Motorola’s new system.

The system, which would utilize the Omaha Regional Interoperability Network (ORION), would provide “vastly expanded channel capacity” and would be able to connect to other network towers outside the county, allowing for countywide portable radio coverage. Douglas, Dodge, Sarpy and Cass counties connect to the ORION network.

In the proposal, three towers used in the county’s current radio system – those in Prague, Cedar Bluffs and Ceresco – would be converted for ORION accessibility. An OPPD tower just west of the Ashland Gun Club would be tapped, as would the KZKX tower near Valparaiso. The faulty Wahoo water tower site would be replaced with a new tower near city limits.

Previous plans had been to build the new Wahoo tower on city-owned property near 15th and Hackberry streets, but Wahoo officials struck down that proposal. Freeman said he expects to work with the board in coming weeks to determine a new location for the Wahoo tower.

The county board has discussed the possibility of implementing a new public safety radio system for all of 2022 and beyond, and it’s been clear that a new system is necessary. The big question has been how the county would pay for it.

What it will cost

The breakdown of the project’s price tag of $10.8 million starts with about $7.7 million in construction and installation costs, that include payments for site preparation and equipment at each of the tower sites. The next big ticket item is yearly maintenance, which will total between $300,000 and $350,000 per year for the life of the six-year contract. A significant portion of those costs stem from software upgrades.

Last, and perhaps most controversial, is the cost of the portable and mobile radios needed to bring the county’s emergency services agencies onto the ORION network. In all, the radios are expected in the contract to cost about $2.6 million.

Some opposition

Several county agencies have opposed the project thus far because of the likelihood that each agency will have to pay for radios out of their own budgets. Some agencies, like the Mead and Yutan fire departments, have also spent money recently on new radios to improve communication within their departments.

With a cost of about $6,500 for each of the portable radios included in the contract, agencies are concerned about how they’re going to pay for up to 10 portable radios, in addition to a number of mounted radios to be installed in vehicles and at control centers. Freeman said, however, that it has not been determined how many radios each agency will need.

“What’s going to happen is that we’re going to have to sit down with every department and figure out how many radios they really need,” Freeman said.

The radios themselves are high-end devices, and Freeman said their cost is justified by the features that are built in specifically to work within systems like the ORION network. They’re also highly durable, he said.

“Half-jokingly, they call it a handheld computer that happens to have a radio,” Freeman said.

Board of Supervisors Chairman David Lutton said the county will pay for the sheriff’s department’s radios, and would be willing to pay for countywide agencies’ radios up front. A $250,000 incentive is available to the county if it purchases a certain number of radios.

“Since (the county) is getting a good price break on the radios, if local community agencies want to buy radios, they should buy them through us,” Lutton said.

But the local agencies would likely have to pay the cost of the radios off over time through interlocal agreements with the county.

Funding in good shape

For now, Lutton thinks the county is well positioned to handle the financial side of the contract. A bond issue had been floated as a financing mechanism for the project at board meetings earlier this year, but Lutton said at the board’s Aug. 23 meeting that their goal is to avoid a bond, and, as much as possible, borrowing from any lenders.

“I think right now, we’re in a very good place regarding our budgets and monies, and I think we have a good idea where the funding is going to come from without going back and asking the taxpayers for more money,” Lutton said.

At the Aug. 23 meeting, the board voted to transfer $6 million into a newly created fund specifically for the payment of the Motorola contract. $3.5 million came from funds allocated to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act, $2 million came from the county’s inheritance tax fund, and the last $500,000 came from recent increases to property valuation in the county.

Freeman said he expects the project to take between two and two-and-a-half years to install the new system.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.